Things to do in Suffolk June 2021

Published: 4:43 PM May 27, 2021

As summer gets ever closer, we've gathered some great events and things to do in the county this June



Primadonna Festival (July 30 - August 1)



Museum of East Anglian Life, Iliffe Way, Stowmarket IP14 1SL



The Primadonna Festival is taking place at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket from July 30 to August 1. Primadonna 2021 promises a mix of big names and emerging voices in fiction and non-fiction, as well as comedy, live music, food and performance, with talent including Grace Dent and Andi Oliver.



primadonnafestival.com



Music at Snape Maltings



Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Snape Bridge, Snape IP17 1SP



In May, June and July, Britten Pears Arts will be offering short concerts on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - usually with two performances a day - bringing together musicians who would have performed at last year's Aldeburgh Festival and Snape Proms, as well as other performers.



In August, Snape Maltings Concert Hall will host daily performances in the spirit of the Snape Proms from outstanding artists and ensembles from the worlds of classical music, folk and jazz, while in July and August, there will be free outdoor performances as well.



snapemaltings.co.uk



Open Air Film & Street Food Festival (August 12-15)



Christchurch Park, 33 Bolton Ln, Ipswich IP4 2BX



Christchurch Park in Ipswich will host the Open Air Film & Street Food Festival, a collaboration between outdoor screening specialists Pop Up Pictures and Ipswich Borough Council, with 14 films screened over four days.



pup.mhtickets.com/events/2061



Grundisburgh Hidden Gardens (June 12 & 13)



Explore 20 beautiful hidden gardens in Grundisburgh, Burgh and Culpho over two days. Tickets and 'snail trails' for the event are available from Williams Stores in Grundisburgh.



grundisburgh.show



A Midsummer Night's Dream



Thorington Theatre, Thorington nr Southwold IP17 3RB



The perfect summer tonic, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the beloved Shakespeare comedy that is perfect for this time of the year. The Mini Mouth Theatre company, a youth group aged between six and 17 years old will be performing their own take on the play in these pretty woodland surroundings.



thoringtontheatre.co.uk



An Evening of Magical Opera



Thorington Theatre, Thorington nr Southwold IP17 3RB



Opera lovers will be in their element with this evening consisting of an array of opera performances by four talented singers. With music from Handel, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and more. Arrive early to enjoy some sparkling English wine before the performance. Picnics can be enjoyed during the 45 minute interval.



thoringtontheatre.co.uk



Beccles Farmers Market (June 5 & 19)



Ellough, Beccles NR34 7XF



On the first and third Saturday of each month, Beccles Farmers Market is alive with fresh produce from local businesses. Find your weekly fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, local art, homemade gifts, pantry goodies, cakes and much more.



becclesfarmersmarket.co.uk



First Light Festival



To celebrate the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, Lowestoft's First Light Festival is back. Lowestoft is the easternmost point in the country and is the first place to see the sunrise. There are lots of art and music events taking place during June. Visit the website for the full line-up of events.



firstlightlowestoft.com