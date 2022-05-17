12 fabulous festivals in Suffolk you won't want to miss this summer

Suffolk's famous Latitude Festival returns this July with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol - Credit: Network Norfolk/ Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

There is perhaps no better way to enjoy the Suffolk summer sunshine than at one (or many!) of the county's fabulous festivals.

From music at the famous Latitude Festival to fearsome dragons at Dragon Fest and many more events celebrating the arts, culture and food, there's plenty for the family to explore at Suffolk summer festivals.

Red Rooster Festival

Fans of everything Americana won't want to miss the Red Rooster Festival, which celebrates all things southern, from delicious mouth-watering BBQ food to the best soul, blues, and rock and roll music.

Where: Euston Hall, Euston, Thetford, Suffolk IP24 2QW

When: Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th June 2022

More information: www.redrooster.org.uk





LeeStock Festival

Raising money for The Willow Foundation, LeeStock Festival is held every year in memory of young local musician Lee Dunford who tragically passed in 2006 after a four year battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Where: Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9AA

When: Friday 3rd to Saturday 4th June 2022

More information: www.leestock.org





Aldeburgh Music Festival

This June, Aldeburgh's Music Festival is back for its 73rd incarnation with plenty of music and art events to nourish your mind.

Music highlights include the world premiere of Violet the brand new opera from Tom Coult, Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, violinist Nicola Benedetti, Electroswing DJ Tallulah Goodtimes and so much more.

Alongside all the wonderful musical events happening at Aldeburgh Music Festival there will also be a number of talks, art exhibitions and festival walks.

When: Friday 3rd June to Sunday 26th June 2022

More information: www.brittenpearsarts.org/aldeburgh-festival-2022





First Light Festival

Celebrate the magic of long nights during midsummer in Lowestoft which is England's most easterly town with the First Light Festival a free 24-hour music festival that starts at midday and finishes the following day at midday too.

Where: Kensington Rd, Lowestoft NR33 0DG

When: Midday Saturday 18th to Midday Sunday 19th June 2022

More information: www.firstlightlowestoft.com





Dragon Fest 2022

Returning for its 6th year, Dragon Fest is an immersive family-friendly festival of music, food, and fun at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village, transformed into a realm of Dragons.

Where: West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village, Icklingham Rd, Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6HG

When: Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th June 2022

More information: www.weststow.org/dragon-fest





Felixstowe Book Festival

Bookworms won't want to miss the annual Felixstowe Book Festival which has a fantastic weekend lineup of events to explore this summer.

Highlights include Jules Pretty's Sea Sagas of the North, The Path to Publication (a must for any budding writer), Mandy Morton “Tea at Three” tea party, etc.

Where: Harvest House, Two Sisters Arts Centre and Felixstowe Museum

When: Saturday 25th to Sunday 26th June 2022

More information: www.felixstowebookfestival.co.uk





Southwold Arts Festival

This year marks the 7th anniversary of Southwold's exciting art festival that celebrates the best of local music, poetry, theatre and visual arts. There are also several talks that take place each year too, which are inspirational and informative.

Where: Several venues in Southwold

When: Saturday 25th June to Saturday 2nd July 2022

More information: www.southwoldartsfestival.co.uk





Bardfest

Get ready for a music-packed weekend just outside of Bury St Edmunds with the annual Bardfest which will be taking place in July. Highlights include The Hunna, The Sherlocks, JC Stweart and many more performers.

Where: Church Meadow, Church Road, Bardwell, Suffolk, IP31 1AH

When: Friday 1st to Saturday 2nd July 2022

More information: www.bardfest.com





Latitude Festival

People from all over the country (and sometimes the world!) flock to Suffolk to experience the magic of Latitude festival every year.

This year you can expect performances from Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Rina Sawayama, James Arthur, Manic Street Preachers and many more at the Obelisk Stage.

Other highlights include Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, Groove Armada, and more on the BBC Sounds Stage, there will also be Comedy from Russell Howard Asihling Bea, and plenty more comedians.

Where: Henham Park, Henham Barns Nr, Southwold, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 8AQ

When: Thursday 21st July to Sunday 24th July 2022

More information: www.latitudefestival.com





Primadonna Festival

Primadonna Festival, a weekend of music, inspiration, comedy, food and drink more is back this summer for an electrifying lineup.

The festival was created by a group of forward-thinking female professionals in the entertainment and publishing industries to give prominence to work by women and spotlight authors from the margins that society often overlooks.

Where: The Food Museum, Iliffe Way, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1SL

When: Friday 29th to Sunday 31st July 2022

More information: www.primadonnafestival.com





Folk East

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this august Folk East 2022 is looking to be the biggest it's been yet! Buckle up for a sensational weekend of music, food, ale, art, family and friends on the beautiful grounds of Glemham Hall



Where: Glemham Hall, Little Glemham, Suffolk IP13 0BT

When: Friday 19th to Sunday 21st August 2022

More information: www.folkeast.co.uk





Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival

Foodies can rejoice that the annual Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival will be back this summer for its 10th anniversary.

Sample delectable delicacies from over 100 stalls, learn from pros with one of many cooking demonstrations and take home some local produce from the farmer's market.

Where: Bury St Edmunds Town Centre

When: Sunday 28th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.visit-burystedmunds.co.uk/food-drink-festival-2022





