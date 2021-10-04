Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Suffolk 2021

Published: 4:38 PM October 4, 2021

Fireworks and bonfire night events are returning to Suffolk over the weekend of the 5th of Novemeber. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Suffolk.

Ipswich Fireworks Festival 2021

Pulling out all the stops this year, the Ipswich Fireworks Festival will have live performances from Westlife and Boyzone performing as Boyzlife accompanied by a massive display viewable from the concert ground or in the special drive-in arena so that you can stay nice and cosy while you watch. Tickets are available for sale now.

Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

When: Saturday 6th November from 5 pm - 10:30 pm

Book tickets: www.frontrowtickets.co.uk/ipswich-fireworks-festival

Christchurch Park Fireworks Display 2021

Something of an institution in Ipswich, the Christchurch Park fireworks display, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! As this beloved display was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, it looks like it will be back with an even bigger bang than before as the price spent on fireworks looks to be rather spectacular...£20,000!

Where: 33 Bolton Ln, Ipswich IP4 2BX

When: Saturday 6th November from 6 pm - 10 pm with Fireworks at 8 pm

Book Tickets: www.ipswichfireworks.tickets

Fireworks Extravaganza

Enjoy an evening of immense fun at this very aptly titled Fireworks Extravaganza event organised by the Lowestoft & Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club. There will be live music, lots of food and drink stalls and even a funfair!

Where: Lowestoft & Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club, Old Ln, Corton, Lowestoft NR32 5HE

When: Saturday 6th November from 6.30 pm - 9 pm

Book Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/fireworks-extravaganza

Sotterley Hall Fireworks

After a 'Drive-In Fireworks' display last year, a traditional bonfire night event will be back and taking place at Sotterley Hall in Beccles. You can expect a gigantic bonfire, sparklers and a spectacular fireworks show. There will also be pre-ordered food available on the night,, so be sure to add a tasty hot dog or warming cup of mulled wine to your ticket order.

Where: Sotterley Hall, Sotterley, Beccles NR34 7TU

When: Friday 5th November from 5 pm - 10 pm

Book Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/sotterley-hall-fireworks

Fireworks Display & Bonfire at Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park

Enjoy an evening filled with all the usual bonfire night experiences at Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park. There will be a terrific fireworks display in between live music, a whole food hall and a bar to enjoy refreshments at and of course a bonfire.

Where: Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park, Swan Lane, Cretingham, Woodbridge IP13 7BA

When: Saturday 6th November from 4 pm –10.30 pm

Book Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk/fireworks-display-bonfire-at-cretingham-country-park

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing but this may change, it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.