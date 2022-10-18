Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Suffolk 2022
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Suffolk.
Fireworks Spectacular at Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park
Enjoy an evening filled with all the usual bonfire night experiences at Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park. There will be a terrific fireworks display with great food stools and a bar to enjoy refreshments at and, of course, a bonfire.
Where: Kingfishers at Cretingham Country Park, Swan Lane, Cretingham, Woodbridge IP13 7BA
When: Saturday 29th October
Book Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk/fireworks-display-bonfire-at-cretingham-country-park
Ipswich Fireworks Festival 2022
Pulling out all the stops this year, the Ipswich Fireworks Festival will have live performances from Toploader and Liberty X accompanied by a massive display viewable from the concert ground or in the special drive-in arena so that you can stay nice and cosy while you watch. Tickets are available for sale now.
Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, IP3 8UH
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
Book tickets: www.frontrowtickets.co.uk/ipswich-fireworks-festival-2022
Christchurch Park Fireworks Display 2022
Something of an institution in Ipswich, the Christchurch Park fireworks display, is returning this year with an even bigger bang than before, as the price spent on fireworks looks to be rather spectacular at a whopping £25,000!
The theme for this year's event is Royal & Regal will also feature a fitting tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Where: 33 Bolton Ln, Ipswich IP4 2BX
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
Book Tickets: www.ipswichfireworks.co.uk
Rendlesham Fireworks Extravaganza
This year's epic free fireworks event, organised by the Rendlesham Parish Council, is once again an unmissable celebration for the local community. There will be a funfair, food and drink and music alongside the spectacular display.
Where: Jubilee Park, 17 Mayhew Rd, Rendlesham, Woodbridge IP12 2GT
When: Sunday 6th November 2022
Book tickets: www.allevents.in/rendlesham-fireworks-extravaganza-2022
Fireworks Extravaganza
Enjoy an evening of immense fun at this very aptly titled Fireworks Extravaganza event organised by the Lowestoft & Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club. There will be live music, lots of food and drink stalls and even a funfair!
Where: Lowestoft & Yarmouth Rugby Union Football Club, Old Ln, Corton, Lowestoft NR32 5HE
When: Saturday 5th November
Book Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/lowestoft-yarmouth-fireworks-extravaganza-2022
These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing but this may change, it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.