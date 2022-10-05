8 spectacular spooky things to do in Suffolk this Halloween

What will you be creating with your pumpkins this October? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is plenty of spooky fun to be had in Suffolk this Halloween; here are eight events and things to do in the county.





Little Fort of Horrors: Blackbeard’s Bloody Revenge

Do you have what it takes to survive Blackbeard's Bloody Revenge? Descend into the haunting corridors of Landguard Fort, which is said to be one of Britain's most haunted forts and be scared witless by a mixture of live actors and special effects as you make your way through.

Where: Landguard Fort, Viewpoint Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 3TW

When: Friday 28th and Saturday 29th October 2022

More information: www.landguard.com/whats-on/little-fort-of-horrors





Ghost walk around Bury St Edmunds

Discover the macabre past of Bury St Edmunds on this devilishly wicked 90-minute guided tour, from witch trials to murders and executions; there are dark spooky goings-on to uncover at every turn.

Tickets cost £7.50 per adult, with admission for only 14 years old upwards.

Where: 23 Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1DT

When: Friday 28th to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.burystedmundstourguides.org/ghostly-macabre-tours





Halloween Half Term at Framlingham Castle

Track down clues with Dennis the Menace, Gnasher and friends at Framlingham Castle's Halloween trail this October Half Term.

Where: Church St, Framlingham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 9BP

When: Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th Oct 2022

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/Framlingham-Castle-Halloween





Victorian All Hallows’ Eve Ball

For a thoroughly gothic evening, look no further than the Victorian All Hallows’ Eve Ball at The Athenaeum. Dress up in the finest Victorian fashion from 1830 to 1900 that you can find and dance the night away in true decadent style.

Where: Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1LU

When: Saturday 29th October 2022

More information: www.visit-burystedmunds.co.uk/victorian-all-hallows-eve-ball





Spell-tacular Half Term week at Jimmy's Farm

Get ready to explore Jimmy's Farm in a whole new light this October half term. There will be activities such as Ghoulish Guinea Pig Handling, spooky stories in the woods and many more. There will also be a dressing-up competition on Wednesday 26th, and the winner will receive a family animal handling experience!

Where: Pannington Hall Ln, Wherstead, Ipswich, Suffolk IP9 2AP

When: Monday 24th to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.jimmysfarm.com/halloween-at-jimmys





Halloween at Easton Farm Park

Easton Farm Park has a whole range of exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy this October half-term. There will be pumpkins to pick, a spooky mirror hall to navigate,

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP13 0EQ

When: Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.eastonfarmpark.co.uk/events





Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin Picking is a fun way to get outside with the whole family during October; you can collect plump pumpkins ready to carve at home and turn into delicious and warming dishes. There are plenty of PYO Pumpkin farms in Suffolk; click here to find out when and where to visit them.





Ghost Tour at Framlingham Castle

Do you have the courage to embark on a tour of Framlingham Castle after dark this Halloween? If so, prepare to be spooked to the core as storytellers guide you around the grounds regaling you with tales of ghosts, supernatural happenings and horrors beyond imagination. Tickets booked online cost £18 per adult.

Where: Church St, Framlingham, Woodbridge IP13 9BP

When: Friday 28th to Monday 31st October 2022

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/framlingham-castle-ghost-tours





