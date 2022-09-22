Where to go Pumpkin picking in Suffolk for Halloween 2022
- Credit: GoToVan / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Pick a perfect pumpkin at one of these Suffolk PYO farms, and get ready to do some epic pumpkin carving just in time for Halloween.
Windy Pumpkins at Windolphs Farm
Be sure to wrap up warm, grab a trusty wheelbarrow and get hunting for some fabulous pumpkins at Windy Pumpkins this October for a fun-filled family day out.
There is free parking and entry to the farm. Pricing for pumpkins is to be confirmed shortly or
Where: Windolphs Farm, Stansfield, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 8LU
When: Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th October and Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022
More information: www.facebook.com/suffolkpumpkins
Helmingham Hall
Most Read
- 1 Win a lovingly crafted unique gin case worth over £500
- 2 Deco Delight: Take a look inside this quirky Minnis Bay B&B
- 3 King Tut and Norfolk – celebrating centenary of stunning find
- 4 Yorkshire farm The Grainary brings luxurious country life to the York Moors
- 5 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 6 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 7 The amazing history of Cornwall's hillforts and where to find them
- 8 The Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet Carole our Dorset baker
- 9 Win an original watercolour painting of Manningtree
- 10 What's on in Devon, October 2022
Head over to the fields at Helmingham Hall and pick perfect pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween or turn into delicious comfort food.
Free entry to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are expected to cost from £1 to £12 depending on size.
Where: Helmingham Estate, Stowmarket IP14 6EF
When: Weekends from Saturday 1st October and then during October half term
More information: www.helmingham.com/events/pumpkin-patch
Frogs Farm
Frogs Farm is a supremely popular location for PYO days out, and their annual Pumpkin picking event always brings an immense amount of joy to an otherwise cold and dark month of the year.
Tickets cost £2.50 per person except for those under 16 who can enter for free.
Where: Willow Farm Bungalow, Norwich Rd, Eye IP23 7ED
When: Weekends between 8th October to 23rd October and Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th October - Additional dates are a possibility
More information: www.facebook.com/frogsfarmsuffolk
Midnyx's pumpkin patch at Southwold Maize Maze
Known for its mazes, Southwold Maize Maze also put on a rather spectacular PYO pumpkin event each year. You'll find plenty of spine-tingling attractions to visit while at Midnyx's pumpkin patch, including spooky go-karts, a haunted house, face painting, a Fortune teller witch, and so much more!
Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Rd, Reydon, Southwold IP18 6SG
When: Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th, then Tuesday 18th to Sunday 30th October 2022
More information: www.southwoldmaizemaze.co.uk/halloween
Rougham Estate
Head over to Rougham Estates' annual pumpkin extravaganza for the ultimate family day out. There will be plenty of pumpkins to collect as well as sand pits for the little ones and photo opportunities for a spooky family portrait.
Dogs are permitted access to the picnic area as long as they are well-behaved and remain on their leads at all times; dogs are, however, not allowed on the pumpkin picking field.
Pumpkins will cost between £1 and £6 each, depending on size.
Where: Rougham, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9LZ
When: Weekends from Saturday 1st and then from Thursday 20th to Sunday 30th October
More information: www.roughamestate.com/pumpkins
Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins
Siam Hall is once again opening up a spooktacular pumpkin patch for the October half term. Grab a wheelbarrow and decent upon the field to pick out the plumpest and most exciting pumpkins to take home with you.
Picnics are welcome, and there will be an opportunity to purchase tasty refreshments on-site.
Where: Siam Hall, Boxford, Suffolk, CO10 5LA
When: Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022
More information: www.siamhallpumpkins.co.uk
Read more of the best Suffolk content here:
9 of Suffolk's most beautiful and unique buildings
5 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast
20 things to do in Suffolk that you may not know about
Where are the 'secret' tunnels and mines under Bury St Edmunds?