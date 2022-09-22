Where to go Pumpkin picking in Suffolk for Halloween 2022

Pumpkin picking at one of Suffolk's gorgeous PYO farms is the perfect reason to wrap up warm and get outside this October - Credit: GoToVan / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Pick a perfect pumpkin at one of these Suffolk PYO farms, and get ready to do some epic pumpkin carving just in time for Halloween.





Windy Pumpkins at Windolphs Farm

Be sure to wrap up warm, grab a trusty wheelbarrow and get hunting for some fabulous pumpkins at Windy Pumpkins this October for a fun-filled family day out.

There is free parking and entry to the farm. Pricing for pumpkins is to be confirmed shortly or

Where: Windolphs Farm, Stansfield, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 8LU

When: Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th October and Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.facebook.com/suffolkpumpkins





Helmingham Hall

Head over to the fields at Helmingham Hall and pick perfect pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween or turn into delicious comfort food.

Free entry to the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are expected to cost from £1 to £12 depending on size.

Where: Helmingham Estate, Stowmarket IP14 6EF

When: Weekends from Saturday 1st October and then during October half term

More information: www.helmingham.com/events/pumpkin-patch





Frogs Farm

Frogs Farm is a supremely popular location for PYO days out, and their annual Pumpkin picking event always brings an immense amount of joy to an otherwise cold and dark month of the year.

Tickets cost £2.50 per person except for those under 16 who can enter for free.

Where: Willow Farm Bungalow, Norwich Rd, Eye IP23 7ED

When: Weekends between 8th October to 23rd October and Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th October - Additional dates are a possibility

More information: www.facebook.com/frogsfarmsuffolk





Midnyx's pumpkin patch at Southwold Maize Maze

Known for its mazes, Southwold Maize Maze also put on a rather spectacular PYO pumpkin event each year. You'll find plenty of spine-tingling attractions to visit while at Midnyx's pumpkin patch, including spooky go-karts, a haunted house, face painting, a Fortune teller witch, and so much more!

Where: Old Hall Farm, Halesworth Rd, Reydon, Southwold IP18 6SG

When: Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th, then Tuesday 18th to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.southwoldmaizemaze.co.uk/halloween





Rougham Estate

Head over to Rougham Estates' annual pumpkin extravaganza for the ultimate family day out. There will be plenty of pumpkins to collect as well as sand pits for the little ones and photo opportunities for a spooky family portrait.

Dogs are permitted access to the picnic area as long as they are well-behaved and remain on their leads at all times; dogs are, however, not allowed on the pumpkin picking field.

Pumpkins will cost between £1 and £6 each, depending on size.

Where: Rougham, Bury St Edmunds IP30 9LZ

When: Weekends from Saturday 1st and then from Thursday 20th to Sunday 30th October

More information: www.roughamestate.com/pumpkins





Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins

Siam Hall is once again opening up a spooktacular pumpkin patch for the October half term. Grab a wheelbarrow and decent upon the field to pick out the plumpest and most exciting pumpkins to take home with you.

Picnics are welcome, and there will be an opportunity to purchase tasty refreshments on-site.

Where: Siam Hall, Boxford, Suffolk, CO10 5LA

When: Saturday 22nd to Sunday 30th October 2022

More information: www.siamhallpumpkins.co.uk





