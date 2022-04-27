The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events in Suffolk

To honour such a momentous occasion in British history, Suffolk is hosting a selection of events in June to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.





Stowmarket Jubilee Carnival and Stowfiesta

Stowmarket town council are delivering two platinum jubilee events over the bank holiday weekend (2nd and 3rd June), one being an exciting carnival (the town's 59th incarnation!) and the other being the town's annual free music event.

Where: Combs Ford, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 2AP

When: Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd June 2022

More information: www.stowmarketcarnival.org.uk





Rendham Jubilee Celebrations

The Rendham Park committee have organised two events for the Platinum Jubilee, on Thursday 2nd a BBQ party with fun and games and the lighting of a bonfire and fireworks and on Sunday 5th there will be a gigantic afternoon party with music and games.

Where: Rendham Park, Bruisyard Road, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 2AL

When: Thursday 2nd June and Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/rendham-jubilee-celebrations





Best of British Proms in the Park – Wherstead Park

Wherstead Park is hosting an unmissable afternoon of classical music in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Soprano Christina Johnston & live musical ensemble will be taking on classics such as God Save the Queen, Jerusalem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, and many more at this special ‘Best of British’ Afternoon Proms concert.

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2BJ

When: Saturday 4th June 2022 at 1 pm

More information: www.whersteadpark.co.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee-proms-in-the-park-concert





Platinum Charsfest

There's quite a spectacle in store for attendees of Platinum Charsfest with stalls to visit, delicious food, music, games including fun runs, a tug of war and more for the kids and a licensed bar for the adults. But it doesn't stop there as there will also be classic cars, Harley Davidsons and farm machinery on display for car enthusiasts to marvel at.

Where: Charsfield Recreation Ground, Chapel Lane, Charsfield, IP13 7PX

When: Saturday 4th June 2022

More information: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/platinum-charsfest-charsfield





Beacon Lighting

There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.





As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available to preorder with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee





