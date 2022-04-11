8 fantastic spring and summer days out in Suffolk

Promotion

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings Caldecott, a Visit England Quality Assured Visitor Attraction, is a must-see for all donkey and mule lovers with a herd of over 30 of the adorable, long-eared creatures! Among the gorgeous rescued residents, you can enjoy cuddles with cute little donkey Esther, handsome Shire cross Fox and cheeky Shetland pony Sampson!

After a relaxing stroll, you can put your feet up with a warm cuppa and a slice of cake in Oliver’s Café. There’s also an on-site gift shop offering a wide range of souvenirs, with all proceeds supporting the hundreds of animals in Redwings’ care.

Redwings Caldecott is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday all year round, 10am to 4pm (closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays). Entry and parking are free but donations of all sizes can really support the charity’s work if you would like to make one. Dogs on leads are welcome.

Explore 4x4

enquiries@explore-4x4.co.uk | 01787 320640

Explore 4x4 are Outdoor Pursuits and Survival Adventure Specialists. Our activities are tailor-made to suit individuals, couples, families, schools, corporate, and hen & stag events; offering experiences that you’ll remember for a lifetime.

When was the last time you tried something for the first time? With an exhilarating range of activities from Clay Pigeon Shooting, 4x4 Off Road Driving and Skid Pan Control, or test your hand at crossbows, archery, axe, knife and spear throwing, to name but a few. Alternatively, challenge yourselves and learn potentially life-saving new skills with our Military Survival Adventures, team challenges or Bootcamp. The perfect team event, suitable for everyone!

Our enthusiastic team are experienced qualified instructors, with the majority having a background in the military or police. We make it our business to make your time with us very special.

Our exclusive location on the stunning Elveden Estate provides the perfect setting for your day. With an award-winning restaurant, country inn, food-hall and home and garden shops you are guaranteed a very warm welcome from the Team at Explore 4x4.

Anglia Indoor Karting

Anglia Indoor Karting, Ipswich is the ideal venue for a fun filled family activity. With over 30 years of experience, Anglia Karting offers karting experiences for all ages. 5-7 year olds can have their first taste of driving in our Kubz karting activities, whilst drivers aged 8 through to 80+ can compete against each other in a family karting session. All safety equipment is provided and with 2 exciting full size circuits in the centre and a track side café for refreshments and viewing area all the family can enjoy creating memories together. For those not wishing to drive, or as an additional activity, challenge your friends and family in our NEW Lazer maze. Who can navigate their way through the lazer beams with the least penalties?

The centre is open 7 days a week from 9am to 9pm. To book go to www.angliakarting.com or for enquiries call the centre on 01473 240087

Ipswich Museum

Explore Ipswich Museum’s historic galleries and discover local and world history, wildlife, geology and more. Located in the centre of Ipswich, the Museum is a great place to visit for all ages, with plenty to learn about and be inspired by.

Travel through Ancient Egypt in Suffolk’s only Egyptology gallery, stand eye-to-beak with an eagle in the Ogilvie British Bird Gallery, or marvel at ship models reflecting Ipswich’s maritime past. Step back in time to when Ipswich was a vast area of grassland and see how it has evolved over time. You can also meet family favourites Wool-I-Am the mammoth and Rosie the Rhino.

There are a variety of events at the Museum during school holidays to keep the kids entertained, from crafts to science activities, and Mini Mammoths sessions are held monthly for our youngest visitors.

Ipswich Museum is open Tuesdays-Sundays and is free to enter. Come and see what you can discover!

Mid Suffolk Railway

Suffolk’s only standard gauge preserved railway

Winners of 2021 Heritage Railway Association’s Restoration Award.

The Mid-Suffolk Light Railway, affectionately known as ‘The Middy’, was built too late for the railway age. It rarely paid its way and was effectively broke before it opened.

Today’s ‘Middy’, operates steam trains on summer Sundays and Bank Holidays until 4th September. You can enjoy riding over our 1/4 mile of track from Brockford to Dovebrook in genuine Victorian Great Eastern Railway 4-wheel coaches - an experience for any passengers, especially younger ones, to see what rail travel was like over 100 years ago.

At Brockford there is a collection of locomotives and rolling stock and the museum, home to artefacts, documents and models tells the story of the building, operation and decline of the Middy. Other facilities include our café providing light refreshments, the souvenir shop, the Restoration Shed and our real ale bar, The Kitchener Arms.

Suffolk Coast Sailing

Enjoy a fabulous Suffolk sailing experience aboard our classic British-built Moody yacht ‘Wings’. You can explore the peaceful rivers and coastlines which inspired Arthur Ransome's 'Secret Water' and 'We Didn't Mean To Go To Sea'. Experience our unique East Anglian landscape and wildlife from a completely different, sea-level perspective, watching the nosy seals, hungry cormorants, busy terns and more. A close-up view of marine cargo transport through the ages is almost guaranteed, from 100+ year-old traditional sailing barges to huge ultra-modern container ships.

You may want to treat yourself, celebrate a special occasion or take your family or friends on a fabulous sailing trip – whatever your preference we can put together a skippered yacht charter package which will give you a fantastic, affordable and hands-on sailing experience. Why not combine fun and learning by taking one of our RYA yachting courses at the same time?

Clip n' Climb Ipswich

Come and Reach New Heights in the world's largest Clip 'n Climb centre with the highest climbing walls in Europe, and see how we bring fun to life! Indoor climbing has never been so easy with our state-of-the-art auto-belay system and safety mechanism called BelayMate which ensures an action-packed and safe experience. Our arena boasts 46 unique climbing challenges - each designed to push you to your max! Don’t forget to take on the Vertical Drop Slide & Leap of Faith if you want the ultimate adrenaline rush!

Our team of super friendly staff are always available to help you in the climbing arena, as well as in the stunning cafe, which includes a three tier soft play for the little ones.

Perfectly positioned just off the A14 with ample, free car parking - easily accessible from all areas of Suffolk and large towns like Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds & Colchester.

Book Here: Ipswich Booking (clipnclimb.co.uk)

