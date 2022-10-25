Spectacular light trails and illuminations lighting up Suffolk this winter

Haughley Park is ablaze with light during its annual illuminated trail - Credit: Andy Rogers / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Explore Suffolk in a whole new light this winter with these fabulous light trails and illumination events.





Ickworth's Light Nights

Experience the magic of exploring the beautiful grounds of Ickworth after dark in a whole new light. This year the trail has been extended so that there is more to discover during your visit to this wonderland of colour and light.

From Monday to Thursday, tickets cost £11 per adult (18 years and over) and £9 per child (5 to 17-year-olds).

From Friday to Sunday tickets are priced at £12 per adult (18 years+) and £10 per child (5 to 17 year-olds). Under 5's are free and do not require a ticket.

Pre-booking your tickets is essential.

Where: The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP29 5QE

When: Friday 11th to Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: nationaltrust.org.uk





St Edmund’s Day weekend spectacular

As part of the celebrations for the 1000th anniversary of the founding of the Abbey of St Edmund, there will be a spectacular light trail to explore. There will be 3D-mapped projections on the sides of the building showing images alongside music and voices telling historical stories.

Tickets cost £3 per person, with under 5's entering for free.

Where: Bury St Edmunds Abbey, Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 2AZ

When: Thursday 17th to Sunday 20th November 2022

More information: visitsuffolk.com





Helmingham Illuminated Garden Trail

Get wrapped up warm and sip on a glass of mulled wine as you explore the enchanted illuminations transforming the grounds of Helmingham Hall this festive season. There will also be fire pits to toast marshmallows on and a mini Christmas market to browse.

Tickets start at £16.00 for Adults and £11 per Child aged 3 to 15 years old.

Where: Helmingham Estate, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 6EF

When: Friday 18th November to Sunday 18th December 2022

More information: helmingham.com





Spectacle of Light

This coming February, prepare to enter Wonderland at Haughley Park, where you will follow the white rabbit along a dazzling illuminated trail, and along the way, you will meet characters from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

While wandering the trail, keep warm with a mulled wine or hot chocolate or stop off at the Barn Courtyard to refuel with some tasty hot food.

Tickets start at £8.80 per child aged between 3 to 15 years old and £17.60 per adult aged 16 and over.

Where: Haughley Park, Haughley, Stowmarket IP14 3JY

When: Friday 3rd to Sunday 26th February 2023

More information: haughleypark.co.uk





