Published: 5:37 PM July 19, 2021

Let the children run wild over the summer holidays at one of Surrey's great summer camps for kids - Credit: Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels

We check out a range of summer holiday camps designed to keep young ones entertained over the school break

Guildford Shakespeare Company

This celebrated theatre company offers youngsters the chance to lose themselves in the words of the Bard with the intensive Play in a Week summer schools.

For children aged 12-18, there is the chance to find out more and stage a production of The Taming of the Shrew. Running from Mon July 26 – Friday July 30 the fun starts at 10am and ends at 4pm. The fee is £150 and classes are held at GSC HQ (subject to government guidelines at the time), Greenark, Stoke Park, Guildford. GU1 1HB.

For children aged seven-13, Much Ado About Nothing is the Shakespeare classic of choice and the weeklong programme begins on Monday August 2, ending with a production on Friday August 6. Timings are slightly different for the younger children with classes ending at 3.15pm. The fee is also £150.

For details, visit: guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk

Broaden their horizons with some theatrical classes - Credit: pexels-cottonbro-5801566

Reigate School of Ballet Summer Schools

Offering a range of dance disciplines including, street, ballet, contemporary and musical theatre, these popular courses run for a mixture of dates throughout the summer.

Suitable for children aged 4-10, they take place on August 3-6; 10-12; 17-19 and 24-26. You can book one day or multiple sessions and the children also get to take part in craft sessions as well as staging a parents’ performance at the end of each week. Prices per day are £30 with discount for those booking more than one slot.

Venue TBC, you can find out more from: reigateschoolofballet.com

Science clubs offer children a great chance to learn while they play - Credit: Mart Productions

Mother Nature Science Camp

Baby boffins will love this hands-on activity club offering youngsters the chance to carry out scientific experiments and explorations. Held at various venues across Kingston, Richmond and Twickenham, these non-stop fun factories are suitable for children aged 5-12 and run from 9.30am-3.30pm (extended hours are available) and include a mixture of indoor and outdoor tasks.

Available from July 26, the price for a five-day booking is £345.

Find out more at: mnature.co.uk

Barracudas

For families with a mix of ages and childcare needs, Barracudas provides the perfect option. Available at a range of Surrey settings, including Cobham, Farnham, Woking and Godalming, these clubs offer entertainment from 8.30am to 5.30pm and cater for children aged 4 ½ -14. There are lots of activities on offer such as football skills, science, dance and swimming and all are tailored to your child’s age.

Prices vary but typically start at about £175 for a week.

Check out what’s on offer at: barracudas.co.uk

Aqua Sports at Mercer’s Lake in Merstham

Aimed at the water babies aged eight-13, these camps at Mercers Lake just outside Redhill are aimed at water confident swimmers you like nothing more than splashing about. Featuring a range of sports and team-building exercises, Aqua Sports is available as a day or week-long course. Kids need to bring swimwear, a towel and something to wear on their feet. There is a cafe and tuck shop on site for any extra treats they might like to buy. An ice cream, perhaps...

Availability is limited so head to here to find out more: aquasports.co.uk

Muddyyboots

Ofsted registered Muddyboots takes place at schools across Cobham and Guildford. Suitable for Key Stage One children, the timetable comprises a good mix of activities such as bug hunting, nature explore, multi-sports classes, cooking, dance and movement class, science experiments, arts and crafts.

Running from July 26 to August 27, the day runs from 9am-4pm and prices start at £32 for a half day. A week-long option is available at £200.

For details contact: muddybootscamps.co.uk

Future cricket stars welcome at In-Touch - Credit: Patrick Case

In-Touch Cricket Academy

For budding batters and bowlers, these Cricket Academy summer camps are designed to enhance your performance and boost your skills base. Led by Damian Shirazi (director of cricket at Epsom College) it is aimed at already established young cricketers aged 11/12. A single day (9.30am-3pm) costs £70 or £240 for the full four-day programme.

Taking place on August 5-8, you can find further details at: intouchcricket.co.uk

Football is just one of the sports on offer at Activate Camps - Credit: Kampus Production

Activate Camps

Available at a range of Surrey venues, these action-packed camps are suitable for sports-mad kids. There is Netball Camp at Guildford Sports Centre while Amesbury School in Hindhead offers Multi-Activity, Soccer and Cricket. These camps offer a great deal of flexibility with a mixture of days, weeks, half-days and half-day weeks all on offer.

Open to children aged five-14, they run throughout the summer break with other venues including Cranmore School, St George’s College and City of London Freeman’s. Prices start at £35. Visit: activecamps.co.uk for more.

Go wild with some outdoor adventure - Credit: J Thynne

Wild Explorers Holiday Club

Immerse your child in nature with these eco-aware clubs from the Surrey Wildlife Trust. Offered to those aged five-11, the club consists of three, three-day weeks with activities Tuesday to Thursday. Activities vary between the days but the afternoon is always Forest School themed fun and plenty of games. There is also another package – Wild Explorers Conservation Club – for those aged 11-17 which offers skills-based sessions which include tree felling, coppicing and habitat surveying as well as fire lighting, whittling and carving.

See Surrey Wildlife Trust for further information.

Perform

Budding thesps will love this physical theatre mix of voice, acting and dance all based around the theme of Alice in Wonderland. Children aged 4-10 can spend a week in the capable hands of trained stage professionals for a course built around the four Cs: confidence; concentration; communication and coordination. Available as a three or five-day package, each child receives a personalised certificate and takes part in a performance for family and friends complete with colourful costumes, original songs and live music.

Available in Weybridge and Wokingham, Richmond and Twickenham (as well as online). Weybridge classes run from 10am-3pm from August 9-13 and cost £355. Contact: perform.org.uk

