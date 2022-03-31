Discover Summer Screens' outdoor cinema screenings in Hampshire for summer 2022
Summer Screens is back in Hampshire for summer 2022 with a whole line-up of outdoor cinema screenings that includes new releases, cult classics and some of the best films ever made.
Could there be a more perfect way to spend a summer's evening besides lounging on a comfortable beanbag munching on popcorn while watching a movie in the great outdoors? No didn't think so.
Here are the movies you won't want to miss coming to an outdoor screen in Hampshire this summer!
West Side Story
Steven Speilberg's ravishing adaptation of the iconic stage musical of the same name which in turn was inspired by Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet follows two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of New York in the mid-1950s.
The film was recently nominated for 4 Academy Awards including Best Picture and won Ariana DeBose the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Avington Park
Where: Avington, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 1DB
When: Friday 17th June 2022 at 7:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-avington-park
Royal Victoria Country Park
Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA
When: Friday 29th July 2022 at 7:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park
Winchester College
Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA
When: Friday 12th August 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-winchester-college
Houghton Lodge Gardens
Where: Houghton Lodge, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6LQ
When: Friday 9th September 2022 at 6:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-houghton-lodge-gardens
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographic film chronicles the life of a working-class family as seen through the eyes of 9-year-old Buddy in Belfast as they deal with The Troubles in the late 1960s.
Winning accolade after accolade, Belfast has gone on to become the highest-grossing Black and White film in the modern era, surpassing the record of 1993's Schindler's List.
Avington Park
Where: Avington, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 1DB
When: Thursday 16th June 2022 at 7:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/belfast-tickets-avington-park
Spiderman: No Way Home
Marvel fans get ready for an epic outdoor screening of the latest Spiderman film Spiderman: No Way Home at Royal Victoria Country Park.
Spiderman: No Way Home follows Peter Parker as he deals with his identity as vigilant hero Spiderman being revealed to the world and in seeking sorcerer supreme Doctor Strange's help to make people forget there are dire consequences for reality as we know it!
Royal Victoria Country Park
Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA
When: Thursday 28th July 2022 at 7:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/spiderman-no-way-home-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park
Les Miserables
This 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables is based on the iconic west end musical, originally legendary French author Victor Hugo's book of the same. Social realism at its most gritty the film follows Jean Valjean a petty thief turned businessman who is hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole many years earlier while the June Rebellion of 1932 simmers at the surface of the story.
This screening is in celebration of the film's 10th anniversary.
Winchester College
Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA
When: Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.summerscreens.com/les-miserables-tickets-winchester-college
No Time to Die
No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as legendary British spy James Bond. The film follows Bond trying to uncover dark lingering secrets around a mastermind terrorist and his links to his love interest Madeline Swann. The film also introduces two new female spies Nomi and Paloma who assist the veteran agent on the mission that may just make or break him.
Winchester College
Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA
When: Thursday 11th August 2022 at 7 pm
More information: www.summerscreens.com/no-time-to-die-tickets-winchester-college
Mamma Mia!
Sun, sea, sand and the music of Abba unite in this rip-roaringly fun adaptation of the popular musical. The story follows bride-to-be Sophie who has invited her mother's former lovers to her wedding celebration to uncover the mystery of who her bilogical father could be so that he can walk her down the isle on the big day.
Royal Victoria Country Park
Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA
When: Saturday 30th July 2022 at 7:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/mamma-mia-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park
Houghton Lodge Gardens
Where: Houghton Lodge, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6LQ
When: Saturday 10th September 2022 at 6:30 pm
Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-houghton-lodge-gardens
Stay tunned as more films are due to be added to Summer Screens' summer 2022 outdoor cinema lineup!
5 reasons why you must visit Highclere Castle
5 films and TV shows filmed in Hampshire to watch in 2022