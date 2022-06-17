



If you want to make the most of the longest day of the year on Tuesday June 21, how about rising with the lark and welcoming the summer solstice with a yoga session on the beach?

Fancy a 4am yoga start to the solstice? Head to Cayton Bay - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coastal company, Happy Seal Yoga plans a yoga session at Cayton Bay, Scarborough at 4.15am to say hello to the new day as the sun rises.

Last year the sunrise was strikingly beautiful - this year the forecast is reasonable - 'largely dry with sunny spells' says the Met Office.

Stunning sunrise over Sandsend Beach near Whitby - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you prefer your duvet, you can still experience the solstice - it is actually at 10.13 BST according to Royal Museums, Greenwich - which means you can enjoy more of a breakfast solstice with a cup of coffee and bacon sandwich.

The solstice marks the beginning of summer, lasting until September 22 and the autumn equinox.

Another event later in the day is the Sue Ryder Solstice Saunter, a 5-mile run along the riverside and woodland paths at Bolton Abbey on Tuesday 21 June. The race starts at 7:30pm outside the Cavendish Pavilion.

The event is organised by the Airedale Dodgers Running Club in aid of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice. Entry costs £15-£22 and includes free admission to the Estate and a bespoke medal and goody bag.

At Yorkshire Sculpture Park, join an outdoor yoga session at 10am to celebrate the solstice as the sun reaches the highest point in the sky. The session is planned outside but will move to an indoor space in case of wet weather. The workshop is suitable for all, including beginners.

On the same day YSP is also holding a guided drawing day with artist Jo Blake, Drawing Light: Summer Solstice.

Where to experience the summer solstice by the sea.

Great sunrise viewing spots include Ravenscar and Robin Hood's Bay, Hunt Cliff, Saltburn, Kettleness and Runswick Bay, Saltwick Bay near Whitby and of course, Whitby Abbey.

North York Moors National Park has a great series of coastal ambles with good walking guides and viewing points covering these areas.

A spectacular sunrise at Flamborough - a photographer's dream - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elsewhere along the Yorkshire coast, Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough are easy access spots for seriously good sunrise moments, as is dramatic Spurn Point.



