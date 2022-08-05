Take the perfect summer selfie on the sunflower patch at Bolesworth

A new sunflower maze is coming to the Bolesworth estate in Cheshire - Credit: Russell Sach

A new maze and sunflower patch is coming to the Bolesworth estate near Chester

Bolesworth holds its first Aladdin themed Maze and Sunflower Picking Patch this summer, which will offer stunning photo opportunities and a fantastic experience.

Whilst exploring and navigating the maze, there will also be an opportunity to pick one of the beautiful varieties of sunflowers growing on the estate to take home with you.

There will be varieties of sunflowers to pick, take home and a wrapping station on site to make beautiful bouquets for your friends and family.

Stroll through the bee-friendly wildflower collection and get stuck into crafts, with the opportunity to make wish catchers and bubble wands. There will be ice creams and refreshments on site, and there is also a picnic area in a picturesque spot to relax and have your lunch or a tasty treat after completing the maze.

The maze and sunflower past opens on 20th August until 4th September

Tickets include Free Parking, access to the Aladdin Maze, Kids Crafts, picnic area, and Onsite Food & Drink. PYO sunflowers can be bought on site (Single stem £1 or 6 stems for £5). The site opens at 9.30am, with last entry to the site at 3.30pm.

bolesworth.com/summermaze

Other popular sunflower fields in Cheshire confirmed to open in 2022 include Libby’s Patch near Macclesfield (libbyspatch.com) and the Dunham Massey Ice Cream Farm (dunhammasseyicecream.com) and Kenyon Hall Farm, situated in Croft, Warrington kenyonhall.co.uk