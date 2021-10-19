Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021

Published: 4:14 PM October 19, 2021

Tuck into some delicious festive food or discover a special gift from a local artisans stall at one of Surrey's spectacular Christmas markets this year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The season of Christmas Markets is upon us and Surrey has some absolutely delightful offerings this year from Hampton Court to Box Hill there's festive fun to be had for everyone

Hampton Court Palace Festive Fayre 2021

Sample the finest artisanal food and drink while you browse the bustling gift stalls at Hampton Court Palace's annual Christmas fayre this year.

The stunning Tudor era palace provides one of the most charming backdrops for a Christmas market, and while festivities will be socially distanced this year, there are still plenty of reasons why the Festive Fayre will be one of the highlights of the season.

Where: Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Friday 3rd - Sunday 5th December 2021

More information: www.hrpfestivals.com/festive-fayre

Guildford Cathedral Christmas Fair

Explore the plethora of Christmas wares on offer from local artisans in the incredible setting of Guildford Cathedral this festive season.

Where: Guildford Cathedral, Stag Hill, Guildford Surrey GU2 7UP

When: Friday 19th and Saturday 20th November 2021 from 10 am - 4 pm

More information: www.guildford-cathedral.org/events/christmas-fair

Box Hill Christmas Fair

The characterful Tithe Barn at the foot of Box Hill in Dorking makes for a special and rather cosy location for this popular Christmas fair. Inside you'll find an abundance of handmade gifts for someone special and tasty festive treats to sample while you browse.

Where: Tithe Barn, Mercure Box Hill Hotel, At the Foot of Box Hill, Dorking, Surrey RH5 6BX

When: Sunday 28th November 2021 from 11 am – 4 pm

More information: www.funyardevents.com/events/box-hill-christmas-fair

Curated by Dapper & Suave Christmas Market

If you're looking for gifts that are one of kind and made by local craftspeople then look no further than the Curated by Dapper & Suave Christmas Market this year as their exhibitors have so much to choose from including artworks, candles, jewlerry fashion and so much more.

Where: Dorking Halls, Reigate Road, Dorking, Surrey RH4 1SG

When: Sunday 5th December 2021 from 11 am - 4 pm

More information: www.dorkinghalls.co.uk/event/christmas-market

Christmas Craft Fair at The Lightbox

Join The Lightbox for their 13th annual Christmas Fair this year to find the perfect handcrafted gift for the special people in your life.

Where: The Lightbox gallery and museum, Chobham Road, Woking, Surrey GU21 4AA

When: Saturday 27th November 2021 from 10.30 am - 5 pm and Sunday 28th November 2021 from 11 am - 4 pm

More information: www.thelightbox.org.uk/event/christmas-craft-fair

Christmas Fair at Farnham Maltings

Browse stalls from 140 independent makers and small businesses to stock up on all your Christmas essentials, from decorations and gifts to tasty festive bites to eat.

Where: Farnham Maltings, Bridge Square, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7QR

When: Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th November

More information: www.farnhammaltings.com/artists-and-makers/craft/christmas-fair

Cherry Trees Christmas Market

Cherry Trees is a charity that specialises in providing specialist home-from-home breaks for children with a range of complex disabilities including learning, physical and sensory impairments. Their work is essential for parents and kids alike and this Christmas market will provide a great way to support what they do.

You can expect all the usual Christmas Market trimmings such as gift stalls, mulled wine and tasty cakes alongside a raffle and tombola and a used toys stall all to raise money.

Where: Tithe Barn, Manor Farm, Manor House Lane, Little Bookham, KT23 4EW

When: Saturday 27th of November 2021 from 10 am – 4 pm

More information: www.allevents.in/leatherhead/cherry-trees-christmas-market

