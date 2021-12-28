From theatre shows to music concerts and workshops to comedies, these are the best events in Surrey this January...



Swan Lake, Richmond Theatre, Little Green, Richmond, TW9 1QH

When: January 12-14

How much: £13-£52.90

Get ready to ruffle some feathers as Moscow City Ballet brings one of the most popular ballets of all time – considered one of the most demanding ballets to perform – to Richmond. Get swept away in the epic tale of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette, brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly familiar score. With some of Russia’s best dancers taking to the stage, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, you can experience the company at its very best in this elegant performance.

atgtickets.com/Richmond

See what antique treasures you can scout out at the Tree of Ages fair - Credit: Andyborodaty/Getty Images/iStockphoto



Tree of Ages Antiques Fair, Stanhill Court Hotel, Charlwood, RH6 0EP

When: January 16

How much: £2, children under 12, free

Treasures are just waiting to be discovered at this antiques fair, which is brimming with fabulous finds and trinkets through the ages. Whether you are new to the trade, be it as a buyer or seller, this antiques fair provides the perfect chance to see, touch and ask all those burning questions you have about the items that catch your eye.

treeofages.co.uk

Be thoroughly entertained at Magic Goes Wrong at the Yvonne Arnaud this month - Credit: Pamela Raith



Magic Goes Wrong, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

When: January 18-30

How much: From £30.50

Olivier Award-winning group Mischief Theatre are bringing their thrilling West End show to Guildford. It’s based around the story of a hapless gang of magicians who are setting the stage for an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. But soon enough the magic spirals out of control, as does their fundraising target. Created with Emmy award-winning illusionist duo Penn and Teller, Magic Goes Wrong has daredevil stunts, jaw-dropping feats and laugh-out-loud moments aplenty.

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



Soul and Motown Dinner Dance, G Live, London Road, Guildford GU1 2AA

When: January 21

How much: £45

Get your glad rags on and shimmy on over to G Live for an evening filled with the sounds of the swinging 60s, with a live singer performing hits from the likes of Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder. You’ll sit down to a three-course meal before taking to the dancefloor to boogie the night away. It’s ideal for a glamorous evening out with friends and loved ones.

glive.co.uk



Winter Landscapes Watercolour Painting, online hosted by the Surrey Wildlife Trust

When: January 22

How much: £50 for Surrey Wildlife Trust members, £62 for non-members

Spend a frosty Saturday morning in the warmth of your own home, learning how to paint winter landscapes using watercolours. Local artist and art tutor Christina Rossman will teach you how to create beautiful pictures using only three colours in this event that’s aimed at beginners and improvers. Materials aren’t provided but a full list of what you’ll need is available on the website so you can set yourself up before the big day.

surreywildlifetrust.org

You can see Welsh comedian Rob Brydon in Epsom this month - Credit: Press



Rob Brydon: A Night of Songs and Laughter, New Theatre Woking, The Ambassadors, The Peacocks Centre, Woking, GU21 6GQ

When: January 24

How much: From £42.90

Featuring a rousing live band, A Night of Songs and Laughter tells Rob’s personal musical journey from South Wales to Hollywood and back. It’s hugely entertaining, with sometimes unexpected tunes from Tom Jones to Tom Waits thrown in for good measure, alongside Rob’s famous impressions of the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Caine and Steve Coogan. Settle in and let the Gavin & Stacey star regale you with his hilarious tales.

atgtickets.com/woking



Friends! The Musical Parody, The Harlequin Theatre, Warwick Road, Redhill, RH1 1NN

When: January 30

How much: £31

If you're in desperate need of a night of comedy to lift you out of a January funk, this cleverly written show is just the ticket. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. The cast will sing and dance their way through the first UK tour of the hit musical, which has appeared in New York and Las Vegas.

harlequintheatre.co.uk



Lucy and Catherine Madox Brown: Uncommon Power, Watts Gallery, Down Lane, Compton, GU3 1DQ

When: Until February 20

How much: £13.75, under 18s free

Swot up on the lives of two remarkable, creative women who grew up during the PreRaphaelite period at Watts Gallery. Lucy and Catherine Madox Brown are usually referred to as the daughters of the British painter Ford Madox Brown, but both were talented, professional creators in their own right. Co-curated with Dr Ruth Brimacombe from the National Portrait Gallery, this exhibition explores the life, art and feminist legacies of these two significant artists.

wattsgallery.org.uk

Faye Claridge's collection at RHS Wisley highlights prisoners' experiences of gardening - Credit: Faye Claridge



Gardens of Imagination, Wisley Lane, Wisley, Woking, GU23 6QB

When: Until January 31

How much: Included in admission price: £14.95, child £7.45

This innovative exhibition by the Royal Horticultural Society aims to explore how horticulture can educate, inspire and connect with new audiences. Works on display include Balance by Mary Branson, which shows organic elements made from porcelain, Faye Claridge’s We See which tells the story of the RHS’ connection with a World War I civilian internment camp in Germany; and Matt Lewis’ The Listening Garden, which captures the unheard sound of plants growing and communicating.

rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley



Bridget Riley: Pleasures of Sight, The Lightbox, Chobham Rd, Woking, GU21 4AA

When: Until April 10

How much: £7.50 day pass, Lightbox members and under 21s free

To celebrate Bridget Riley's 90th birthday, this exhibition will explore the artist's love of sight and how it surprises us. Delve into the historical roots of Bridget Riley’s art and her working methods. Examples will be drawn from each decade – from the 1960s to the present day – with oils, prints and preparatory colour studies forming a retrospective that will explore the artist’s enduring exploration of colour, structure and perception.

thelightbox.org.uk