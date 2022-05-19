6 fabulous festivals in Surrey you won't want to miss this summer

RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival is one of many fabulous festivals taking place in Surrey the summer - Credit: RHS / Tim Sandall

There is perhaps no better way to enjoy the Surrey summer sunshine than at one (or many!) of the county's fabulous festivals.

From the Hampton Court Palaces summer festivals to The Surrey Food Festival and many more events celebrating the arts, culture and food, there's plenty for the family to explore at Surrey's summer festivals.





Shyne Fest

This year's Shyne Fest is just a little bit more special than usual as it takes place on the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, so you can expect the usual magic with the adition of so royal themed food and drink and activities for the whole family.

Highlights include tribute acts Guns 2 Roses, Zinc Floyd, Maybe GAGA and many more.

Where: Merrist Wood College , Holly Lane, Worplesdon, GU3 3PE

When: Friday 3rd to Saturday 4th June 2022

More information: www.shynefest.uk





Hampton Court Festival

Experience the splendour of Hampton Court Palace in a whole new way during the Hampton Court Festival which brings some of the biggest names in music every year.

Highlights include Elbow, McFly, George Benson, Jack Savoretti, UB40 and many more.

Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Thursday 9th to Saturday 25 June 2022

More information: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com





RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

The RHS's annual celebration of summertime magic returns to Hampton Court Palace this July.

There will be a whole host of talks and demos as well as plant shopping from some of the countries finest growers all in the georgous grounds of the famous Tudor palace.

Where: Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU

When: Monday 4th to Saturday 9th July 2022

More information: www.hrp.org.uk/rhs-hampton-court-palace-garden-festival





Guilfest 2022

After an 8 year hiatus, Guilfest is back for summer 2022 with a bang and a roster of performers that is sure to delight all who attend. On site there will be a giant beer tent, delicious street food, a craft village, a Studio 54 disco and plenty more to explore.

Highlights include Sister Sledge, Björn Again, Baccara and many more.

Where: Hurtwood Park Polo Club, Ewhurst Green, Cranleigh, Surrey GU6 7SW

When: Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th July 2022

More information: www.guilfest.co.uk





Guildford Beer Festival

The popular Guildford Beer Festival is back for its 12th anniversary with its usual lineup of fantastic cask ales and craft beers from over 25 independent and micro-breweries in the local area.

Accompanying the beer will be live music and an outdoor food court.

Where: Guildford Cricket Club, Wharf Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RP

When: Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July 2022

More information: www.guildfordbeerfestival.co.uk





The Surrey Food Festival

Foodies can rejoice at the return of The Surrey Food Festival, a weekend pack with delcious delicascies and live demos in the demonstration theatre. Acomppanying the delightful food oydessy will be a full line up of live music and a Kids zone to keep the young ones entertained.

Where: Old Deer Park, Twickenham Rd, Richmond, TW9 2SL

When: Saturday 30th to Sunday 31st July 2022

More information: www.eventbrite.co.uk/surrey-food-festival-2022-tickets





