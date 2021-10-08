Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Surrey 2021

Published: 10:51 AM October 8, 2021

Prepare to be entranced this November as fireworks displays and bonfire night events are returning to Surrey. Here are some highlights from around the county.

Farnham Fireworks & Torchlit Procession

Explore a range of exciting cuisines at the Food Village, from Indian Street food courtesy of Sprinkle of Saffron to Fish and Chips from Mossley and Bow and many more while the live entertainment starts. There will also be a Torchlit Procession lead by the Mayor of Farnham, a guy competition and subsequent lighting of the bonfire before a stunning fireworks display.

Where: Farnham Park, Folly Hill, Farnham GU9 0AU

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 5 pm - 8 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.farnhamroundtable.org.uk/fireworktickets

Imbercourt Fireworks

If you're a fan of Bruno Mars, then this fireworks extravaganza may just be the perfect event as the world's biggest tribute to the singer 24K Bruno will be performing live in between the bonfire lighting and the epic fireworks display.

Where: Ember Ln, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 0BT

When: Friday 5th November 2021 from 5 pm - 9.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.fireworkslive.co.uk

Fireworks Fiesta

Organised by the Guildford Lions Club, this year's Fireworks event is swapping out the torchlit procession for some live music from award-winning band Blurasis, whose cover song repertoire includes Blur, Oasis, Coldplay and many more. There will also be lots of food and drink to choose from, including sensational Indian food from Mandira’s Kitchen, a real ale marquee and a gin bar from The Star Inn and tasty plant-based burgers from All Out Foods.

Where: Stoke Park, Nightingale Rd, Guildford GU1 1ER

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 5 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.seetickets.com/event/fireworks-fiesta/stoke-park

Epsom Fireworks Display 2021

The Epsom Fireworks Display has been running every November since 1971, building up a reputation as one of the biggest and best fireworks shows in the Surrey area. This year will be as spectacular as ever, and alongside the show will be a funfair like many other events taking place this year which makes it more than just a show, but an exciting and joyful evening of fun.

Where: Hook Road Arena, Chessington Rd, Hook Rd, Epsom KT19 8QG

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 5.30 pm

More information and ticket booking: www.epsomfireworks.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets

Cranleigh Bonfire & Fireworks

Get ready for a day full of fun at the Cranleigh Bonfire and Fireworks event organised by the Cranleigh Lions. From 1 pm through to 10 pm, there will be a funfair on The Common and at 3 pm, there will be a make-a-Guy competition on Stocklund Square; the winning Guy will get prime position on top of the bonfire. As the sun begins to set, there will be a torchlight procession, bonfire, and a fantastic fireworks display set to music to round out the spectacular event. The fireworks show itself will be a free event, but donations to the Cranleigh Lions to further their charitable work in Cranleigh and the local area.

Where: Cranleigh Common, Cranleigh GU6 8LU

When: Saturday 6th November 2021 from 1 pm - 10 pm

More information: www.cranleighlions.org/events/bonfire-fireworks

