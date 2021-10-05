Don't miss Surrey's new light trails at RHS Wisley and Polesden Lacey this winter
- Credit: © RHS
RHS Wisley and Polesden Lacey events light the way to winter wonderlands
Two of Surrey's biggest attractions are set to get even brighter this winter thanks to two very special light trails.
From October 22 to November 7, visitors will have the chance to see National Trust favourite, which can be found in Bookham, just outside Dorking, like never before thanks to the first-ever 'Ignite at Polesden Lacey' event. As twilight falls, the Ignite magic begins - so don't forget to look out for fairies, fiery fish and woodland wildlife sculpted in willow, as you stroll through this enchanting landscape.
Lit by lanterns, you can wander between flickering flames and majestic trees in a fiery fantasy that has been designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
'We’re so excited to welcome visitors to Polesden Lacey for this enchanting trail this autumn,' said Katherine Mills, National Trust general manager for the venue. 'It is the first time we’ve hosted something like this at Polesden Lacey and we can’t wait to see the gardens illuminated in such a magical way.'
Meanwhile at RHS Wisley in Woking, the popular Glow festive illuminations spectacular returns to the garden from November 19 to January 4, 2022.
Visitors will be able to experience the garden in a completely new light, as this year’s Glow event is bigger and better than last, with new eye-catching displays and a longer route.
Discover ‘wow’ moments on the trail such as the glittering Wisteria Walk, fire candles, fountain light shows, colourful reflections on the Rock Garden, and the display inside the Glasshouse will return this year. Atmospheric music will accompany the light displays around the garden.
Visitors can warm up as they wander the route with hot chocolate and tasty treats. There will also be opportunities to browse for seasonal gifts and decorations in the Wisley Garden Centre and from a section of festive chalets.
Tickets for both events are very popular and should be booked online.
For Glow at RHS Garden Wisley, visit rhs.org.uk/wisley
For Ignite head to: nationaltrust.org.uk