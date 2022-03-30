Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events in Surrey

Cate Crafter

Published: 11:30 AM March 30, 2022
The Epsom Derby will be part of The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, with The Queen in attendance - Credit: Monkeywing / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is set to be the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, so in honour of such a momentous occasion and 70 years on the throne, Surrey is hosting a whole selection of events this June.

The Epsom Derby

The Epsom Derby is a nail-biting, on the edge of your seat and thoroughly exciting event each and every year but this year The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will be in attendance as part of The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.

So grab a picnic, pop opens a bottle of bubbly and enjoy the festivities.

Where: Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, Surrey KT18 5LQ

When: Friday 3rd June and Saturday 4th June 2022

More information: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom-derby


Polesden Lacey’s Platinum Jubilee celebration

The National Trust has an exciting long weekend of family-friendly events this June in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Take part in a treasure hunt trail, make floral crowns or just sit back languidly in the summer sunshine and enjoy the 1950s ambience whilst listening to live music on the South terrace with a delicious picnic.

Where: Polesden Lacey, Great Bookham, Dorking, Surrey, RH5 6BD

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022 

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/polesden-lacey-platinum-jubilee


Crowns, Commemoration and Community Exhibition

Delve into an exciting free exhibition this summer at Egham Museum which will take you on a journey from the coronation of Queen Victoria to the present day, taking in all the most significant royal milestones in between. 

Documents, photos and objects will be on display that weaves an intriguing timeline of British history - one that you can also contribute to as there will also be an interactive timeline for visitors to play with.

Where: Egham Museum, The Literary Insitute, 51 High Street, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9EW

When: Tuesday 22nd March to Tuesday 12th July 2022

More information: www.eghammuseum.org/exhibition-crowns-commemoration-and-community


Chertsey Queen’s Jubilee Beacon

The Mayor of Runnymede will light the beacon on St Ann’s Hill in honour of Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years on the throne. You can also expect Morris Dancers, live music and tasty refreshments and of course the Society’s Town Crier, Steve Pile will be on hand too.

Where: St Ann's Hill, St Ann's Hill Road, Chertsey, Surrey, KT16 9NN

When: Thursday 2nd June 2022

More information: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/chertsey-queens-jubilee-beacon


