10 things to do in Surrey in April 2022

From dazzling stage shows to the thrill of horse racing and an outdoors sculpture exhibition. There are some great events taking place in Surrey in April 2022

Claire Sparkes - Adam, watercolour & graphite, 60 x 50cm is being exhibited at Drawing Together: Members of the Society of Graphic Fine Art - Credit: Claire Sparkes

1.

Until May 2

Drawing Together: Members of the Society of Graphic Fine Art

This exciting exhibition presents work by current members of the Society of Graphic Fine Art to showcase the diversity of drawing today. You’ll be able to view a variety of styles and mediums, with over 90 works in total by 30 of the Society’s artists selected for the exhibition, many of which are new and on show for the first time. These include portraits in pastel by Svetlana Cameron, fabric collages by Annse Carpenter, intricate observations of sea creatures by Lucy Clayton and much more. All the work is for sale, with prices from £50.

Watts Contemporary Gallery, Compton. wattsgallery.org.uk

2.

April 6-24

What Makes a Great Book Illustration?

Head on over to the Riverhouse Barn to see the collection of book cover illustrations from local, independent publisher GB Publishing Org. Spanning everything from children’s fiction to poetry and science fiction, you can have your say on which illustrations and cover designs best match the content of the books on display. You’ll also have the chance to meet illustrators and authors and to buy some of the works in the spotlight.

The Riverhouse Barn Arts Centre, Walton On Thames. 10am-4pm. Admission free. riverhousebarn.co.uk



3.

April 13

Evening Jump Racing

Kempton Park Racecourse, Sunbury-on-Thames

Round up your friends and treat yourselves to a mid-week dose of thrilling racing action. Elevate your experience with a meal in the Panoramic Restaurant or a private box package that’s tailored to you.

Gates open at 4pm. Last race 8.10pm. Under 18s go free to all jump season fixtures at Kempton Park. Ages 18 to 24 can sign up to the Jockey Club's Racepass system for a 50 per cent discounts on tickets. thejockeyclub.co.uk/kempton

4.

April 16

The Oxted Sessions

Rock music fans can get their kicks at this concert by indie rock hero Luke Haines and Peter Buck, the former REM guitarist. The dynamic duo has teamed up once again to perform at this much-loved community theatre for an exhilarating evening of renditions of their latest collaborations.

Barn Theatre, Oxted. 7.45pm. £22.50-£25. barntheatreoxted.co.uk

5.

April 17

Lost Voice Guy

Following his sell out debut tour in 2019, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) is back out on the road, stopping in Camberley. Sit back and lap up the jokes as he pokes fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world as he tries to cope with fame and fortune.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid and has appeared on popular TV shows including The One Show, This Morning, Lorraine and BBC Breakfast.

Camberley Theatre. £17, Theatre Club £16. camberleytheatre.co.uk



Matthew Bourne's NUTCRACKER! - Credit: Johan Persson

6.

April 19-23

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!

This re-imagined production of Nutcracker! delivers all the signature wit and magical fantasy you’d expect from Matthew Bourne. See the dazzling story unfold as the protagonist Clara journeys through a shimmering, ice-skating wonderland to the candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s. Featuring Tchaikovsky’s score as well as Anthony Ward’s sets and costumes, it promises a fresh interpretation of the classic ballet.

New Victoria Theatre, Woking. From £13. atgtickets.com

Martin Abby, Company of Columbidae at Surrey Sculpture Society exhibition - Credit: Surrey Sculpture Society exhibition

7.

April 22 to June 5

Surrey Sculpture Society exhibition

Ramster Garden, Chiddingfold

This hidden horticultural gem nestled in the Surrey Hills is a sublime setting for Surrey Sculpture Society’s second exhibition. Over 100 sculptures will be positioned within the 25 acres of colourful gardens, which are famous for their spectacular spring blossoms of rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias. Created by both professional and emerging sculptors, the sculptural styles on display will range from modern abstract to more classical styles, using ceramics, metal, glass, stone, wood and bronze. All sculptures are for sale during the exhibition.

Ramster Garden will be open daily from March 18, 10am until 5pm throughout spring (free car parking). Visitors can also enjoy delicious cakes, sandwiches, snacks and drinks from the Tea House. Adults £8, children (5-16 years) £3, under 5’s free. ramsterevents.com



Mrs Ronnie's Faberge collection - Credit: James Day

8.

April 25 to October 30

Treasured Possessions – Riches of Polesden Lacey exhibition

Near Dorking

Ever wondered what it was like to party at Polesden Lacy in 1909? This exhibition offers a coveted glimpse into the most significant treasures in the collection of the estate’s exuberant owner, Mrs Greville, whose legendary parties attracted the who’s who of high society. Take the chance to get up close to masterpieces by some of the world’s greatest artists, as well exquisite objects by Cartier and Fabergé.

Open daily, 10am to 5pm. Free event, normal admission applies. Adult £14, child £7. nationaltrust.org.uk/polesdenlacey

9.

April 28 to May 7

Ladies of Letters

Starring Tessa Peake-Jones (Grantchester, Only Fools and Horses) and Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders), this play by Lou Wakefield and Carole Hayman tells the story of two suburban women in their 60s as they battle the big issues of the 21st century, from climate change protest to getting stains out of slacks. Through letters, the characters vent their views on their ungrateful children, how to find love, and, each other. You’ll laugh out loud to this sharply observant comedy.

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford. From £26. yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

10.

April 29

Bloomfield Avenue

The three-piece cover band are taking to the stage for an evening of Motown, 70s disco, modern Britpop and more. Recently refurbished, the Tap bar serves a wide selection of Hogs Back freshly-brewed draught beers – plump for a Snorter (a glass flagon holding three-and-a-half pints) to share with friends – as well as wines, locally distilled gins and home-made food.

Hogs Back Brewery, Tongham. Music starts at 7.30pm. £7.50. hogsback.co.uk