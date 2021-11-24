Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Castles and stately homes with Christmas events in Sussex 2021

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:44 PM November 24, 2021
Look out for Father Christmas, Mother Christmas or elves wandering the courtyard or seated on thrones at Bodium Castle

Look out for Father Christmas, Mother Christmas or elves wandering the courtyard or seated on thrones at Bodium Castle - Credit: ©National Trust Images

This festive season in Sussex, explore the Christmas of yesteryear in decadently decorated stately homes and castles or enjoy a brisk winter walk while taking part in a Christmas themed adventure trail.

Bodium Castle

For a magical Christmas photo, climb aboard the festive Christmas sleigh in the Castle Courtyard. Also, at the weekends between 4th and 19th December, Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, or elves can be spotted wandering the courtyard or seated on thrones.

Where: Bodiam, Robertsbridge, East Sussex TN32 5UA

When: Wednesday 1st December 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/christmas-at-bodiam-castle

Head to Bodium Castle for a festive photo opportunity in Santa's sleigh, which can be found in the courtyard.

Head to Bodium Castle for a festive photo opportunity in Santa's sleigh, which can be found in the courtyard. - Credit: ©National Trust Images

Pashley Manor Gardens

Get ready for 11 days of Christmas shopping at the Pashley Manor Garden's Christmas Shop. Gift ideas range from beautiful handbags and scarves, festive produce and decorations. Upon arrival, you can snack on a tasty mince pie and glug down a warming glass of mulled wine.

Most Read

  1. 1 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
  2. 2 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
  3. 3 3 great places to see illuminated Devon Christmas gardens
  1. 4 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
  2. 5 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
  3. 6 5 wonderful winter walks in Suffolk
  4. 7 Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley
  5. 8 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
  6. 9 Win a theatre break in Manchester to see The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
  7. 10 Magical Christmas markets in Kent 2021

Where: Ticehurst, Near Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 7HE

When: Thursday 25th November to Sunday 5th December 2021

More information: www.pashleymanorgardens.com/events/christmas-shop

Uppark House and Garden

Wander the gardens decked out in twinkling lights ad festive finery and explore how the mansion would have been dressed at Christmas, where the rooms will be adorned in the most beautiful and traditional Christmas decorations. 

Where: South Harting, Petersfield, West Sussex GU31 5QR

When: From Saturday 20th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/christmas-at-uppark

The mantle place in the Dining Room dressed for Christmas at Uppark, West Sussex.

The mantle place in the Dining Room dressed for Christmas at Uppark, West Sussex. - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/Oskar Pro

Bateman's

Rudyard Kipling's former estate will become a winter wonderland land over Christmas with rooms getting a snowy makeover complete with foliage from around the estate, and a zesty Christmas tree will take centre stage, having been inspired by The Orange Tree embroidery piece by May Morris. 

Like with many other National Trust locations, you and the family can participate in the Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail throughout December.

Where: Bateman's Ln, Burwash, Etchingham TN19 7DS

When: Various dates from Wednesday 24th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans

Read more of the best Sussex Christmas content:

Where to go for festive food in Sussex 2021

Spectacular light trails and illuminations lighting up Sussex this winter

Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021

5 of the best Christmas tree farms in Sussex

Sussex Life
Christmas

Don't Miss

Two little kids, boy and girl having fun on traditional Christmas market during strong snowfall. Hap

Hertfordshire Life

Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets

Richard Young

person
Alan Barnes and Diane Holgate with Hayley Mills filming Whistle Down the Wind in Downham in 1961

Lancashire Life

What happened to the child stars of Whistle Down the Wind?

Paul Mackenzie

Logo Icon
Noddy Holder MBE

Cheshire Life

Slade star's wife gets two-book deal – without trading on her famous name

Joanne Goodwin

Author Picture Icon
Win the Wharfside Wines Festive Mix

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a festive selection of drinks from Wharfside Wines

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon