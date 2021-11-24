Castles and stately homes with Christmas events in Sussex 2021
- Credit: ©National Trust Images
This festive season in Sussex, explore the Christmas of yesteryear in decadently decorated stately homes and castles or enjoy a brisk winter walk while taking part in a Christmas themed adventure trail.
Bodium Castle
For a magical Christmas photo, climb aboard the festive Christmas sleigh in the Castle Courtyard. Also, at the weekends between 4th and 19th December, Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, or elves can be spotted wandering the courtyard or seated on thrones.
Where: Bodiam, Robertsbridge, East Sussex TN32 5UA
When: Wednesday 1st December 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/christmas-at-bodiam-castle
Pashley Manor Gardens
Get ready for 11 days of Christmas shopping at the Pashley Manor Garden's Christmas Shop. Gift ideas range from beautiful handbags and scarves, festive produce and decorations. Upon arrival, you can snack on a tasty mince pie and glug down a warming glass of mulled wine.
Where: Ticehurst, Near Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 7HE
When: Thursday 25th November to Sunday 5th December 2021
More information: www.pashleymanorgardens.com/events/christmas-shop
Uppark House and Garden
Wander the gardens decked out in twinkling lights ad festive finery and explore how the mansion would have been dressed at Christmas, where the rooms will be adorned in the most beautiful and traditional Christmas decorations.
Where: South Harting, Petersfield, West Sussex GU31 5QR
When: From Saturday 20th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/christmas-at-uppark
Bateman's
Rudyard Kipling's former estate will become a winter wonderland land over Christmas with rooms getting a snowy makeover complete with foliage from around the estate, and a zesty Christmas tree will take centre stage, having been inspired by The Orange Tree embroidery piece by May Morris.
Like with many other National Trust locations, you and the family can participate in the Percy the Park Keeper's winter wander trail throughout December.
Where: Bateman's Ln, Burwash, Etchingham TN19 7DS
When: Various dates from Wednesday 24th November 2021 to Monday 3rd January 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans
