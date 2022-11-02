Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Sussex 2022

Sample tasty treats, get your Christmas shopping sorted and soak up the festive atmosphere at a Christmas market this year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Sussex has some rather delightful events to check out.





Arundel Museum Christmas Fayre

This market is a great place to start your Christmas shopping and get into the festive mood, as it's quite early in November. At the Arundel Museum, there will be stalls with Christmas cards and gifts and pretty decorations, and so much more.

Where: Arundel Museum Christmas Fayre

When: Saturday 12th November 2022

More information: visitarundel.co.uk





Brighton Christmas Festival

Get ready to kick off the festive season with Brighton's epic Christmas Festival and Market. You'll find over 150 festive stalls, live entertainment, a funfair, Santa's Grotto and an Après Ski zone where the adults can sip on a delicious and warming glass of mulled wine or a Schnapps or two after a busy day shopping.

Where: between St. Peter’s Church and Valley Gardens

When: Friday 18th November to Saturday 24th December 2022

More information: brightonchristmasfestival.com





Borde Hill Christmas Market

Explore over 30 hand-selected stalls filled to the brim with local treasures produced in Sussex and the South East in the stables of the beautiful Borde Hill gardens. There will also be live music to bring festive cheer and fairground rides to entertain the kids.

Where: Borde Hill Ln, Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 1XP

When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November 2022

More information: bordehill.co.uk





Chichester Christmas Market

Enjoy 21 days of festive shopping in the heart of Chichester this Christmas. The streets will be lined with stalls showcasing unique gifts, from glassware and jewellery to scrumptious fudges and artisanal cheeses.

Where: East Street and North Street in Chichester City Centre

When: Saturday 3rd to Friday 23rd December 2022

More information: chichesterchristmasmarket.co.uk





Eastbourne Christmas Market

Wrap up warm and head to the Eastbourne Christmas Market to pick up one-of-a-kind Christmas presents, all while enjoying festive treats and yuletide cheer.

Where: Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3NF

When: Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th December 2022

More information: visiteastbourne.com





