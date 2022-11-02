Magical Christmas markets and fairs in Sussex 2022
Nothing says Christmas quite like a bustling Christmas market, and this year Sussex has some rather delightful events to check out.
Arundel Museum Christmas Fayre
This market is a great place to start your Christmas shopping and get into the festive mood, as it's quite early in November. At the Arundel Museum, there will be stalls with Christmas cards and gifts and pretty decorations, and so much more.
Where: Arundel Museum Christmas Fayre
When: Saturday 12th November 2022
More information: visitarundel.co.uk
Brighton Christmas Festival
Get ready to kick off the festive season with Brighton's epic Christmas Festival and Market. You'll find over 150 festive stalls, live entertainment, a funfair, Santa's Grotto and an Après Ski zone where the adults can sip on a delicious and warming glass of mulled wine or a Schnapps or two after a busy day shopping.
Where: between St. Peter’s Church and Valley Gardens
When: Friday 18th November to Saturday 24th December 2022
More information: brightonchristmasfestival.com
Borde Hill Christmas Market
Explore over 30 hand-selected stalls filled to the brim with local treasures produced in Sussex and the South East in the stables of the beautiful Borde Hill gardens. There will also be live music to bring festive cheer and fairground rides to entertain the kids.
Where: Borde Hill Ln, Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 1XP
When: Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th November 2022
More information: bordehill.co.uk
Chichester Christmas Market
Enjoy 21 days of festive shopping in the heart of Chichester this Christmas. The streets will be lined with stalls showcasing unique gifts, from glassware and jewellery to scrumptious fudges and artisanal cheeses.
Where: East Street and North Street in Chichester City Centre
When: Saturday 3rd to Friday 23rd December 2022
More information: chichesterchristmasmarket.co.uk
Eastbourne Christmas Market
Wrap up warm and head to the Eastbourne Christmas Market to pick up one-of-a-kind Christmas presents, all while enjoying festive treats and yuletide cheer.
Where: Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3NF
When: Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th December 2022
More information: visiteastbourne.com
