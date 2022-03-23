Exciting Easter egg hunts in Sussex 2022

There is nothing more exciting at Easter than a grand old adventure outside hunting down clues on an Easter trail with the whole family here in Sussex.

Drusillas Park

Locate all the eggs hidden around the Park (they could be hidden among the monkeys!) and solve the anagram to receive a tasty chocolate treat at the end.

A minimum £1 donation is required to take part in the Easter egg hunt at Drusillas and proceeds will go towards the park's charity of the year Wolo.

Where: Alfriston Rd, East Sussex BN26 5QS

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022

More information: www.drusillas.co.uk/easter-at-drusillas





Nymans

Discover the fairytale magic of the gardens at Nymans in West Sussex on this year's Easter nature trail - Credit: © National Trust Images/John Mill

Enjoy a whole array of nature-inspired activities for the whole family as you make your way along the Easter Trail at the gorgeous gardens on Nymans.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Nymans, Handcross, Haywards Heath RH17 6EB

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022, between 10 am and 4 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans-easter-egg-hunt-2022





Standen House and Garden

Beautiful views over the Weald from the top garden and bold displays of tulips, daffodils and other delightful spring bulbs make Standen House and Garden the ideal spot for a terrific Easter trail all about the wonders of nature.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 4NE

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022, between 10 am to 4 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/standen-easter-egg-hunt-2022





Borde Hill Gardens

A beautiful day at Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath, West Sussex - Credit: Terence Bermingham / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Help Hetty the Hen find her lost chicks in time for the Easter Parade at Borde Hill Garden's exciting easter story trail. Along the way, you'll learn about the resident roosters and chickens and coming to the end of the adventure a delicious chocolate surprise awaits.

The Easter trail is £3 per child, plus admission and must be booked in advance.

Where: Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16 1XP

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 24th April 2022, between 10 am and 5 pm

More information: www.bordehill.co.uk/hetty-hen-easter-adventure-2022





Preston Park

Hosted by the Friends of Preston Park, the annual Easter egg hunt in Preston Park is finally back after a two-year hiatus. Kids can stretch their legs and go wild discovering all kinds of flora and fauna to receive a delicious cream egg at the end and participate in a drawing competition for the chance to win a giant egg!

Tickets to participate in the Easter Egg hunt are £1 per person.

Where: Preston Park, Preston Road, Brighton, BN1 6HN

When: Sunday 17th April 2022, between 10.30 am and 2 pm

More information: www.visitbrighton.com/whats-on/easter-egg-hunt





Bodiam Castle

Get to know all about the creatures and plants that call this marvellous medieval castle home (which includes cute little bats) on the National Trust Easter nature trail.

The price of the Easter trail is £3 per child and includes a trail map, pencil and a chocolate egg (or an allergen-free alternative) at the end.

Where: Bodiam, near Robertsbridge, East Sussex, TN32 5UA

When: Saturday 2nd to Monday 18th April 2022, 10 am to 3 pm

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodiam-castle-easter-egg-hunts





