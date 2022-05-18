7 fabulous festivals in Sussex you won't want to miss this summer

The UK's biggest pride even Brighton and Hove Pride is back for 2022 and bigger than ever with performances from Christina Aguilera and more - Credit: Andy Walker / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

There is perhaps no better way to enjoy the Sussex summer sunshine than at one (or many!) of the county's fabulous festivals.

From the world-famous Brighton and Hove Pride to Eastbourne Vintage Festival and many more events celebrating the arts, culture and food, there's plenty for the family to explore at Sussex's summer festivals.

Love Supreme

Lovers of all things Jazz will be counting down the days til Love Supreme this year as the fantastic festival has such a great lineup of international artists including Erykah Badu, TLC, Tom Misch, Sister Sledge and many more.

Where: Glynde Place, Glynde, Lewes BN8 6SX

When: Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd July 2022

More information: www.lovesupremefestival.com





Sussex Gin Festival

The UK's biggest Gin Festival returns for its 5th year this summer and will take place at the beautiful Borde Hill Garden.

Be swept away by artisan distillers from Sussex and around the world, sample delicious food and be captivated by live demonstrations

Where: Borde Hill Ln, Haywards Heath RH16 1XP

When: Saturday 9th July 2022

More information: www.bordehill.co.uk/sussex-gin-fest-2022





Petworth Festival

Over two and a half weeks the Petworth Festival with be delighting festival-goers with an eclectic and electric lineup of musicians from all over the globe.

Highlights include British vocalist Vimala Rowe, the return of world music group AKA Trio, London-based Clarinetists Kvadrat Trio, Cellists Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, etc.

Where: Several venues in Petworth, detailed in the program

When: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 30th July 2022

More information: www.petworthfestival.org.uk





Brighton and Hove Pride

Perhaps the UK's biggest and most famous Pride festival, Brighton and Hove becomes an absolutely beautiful riot of love, colour, and cheer every year over the Pride weekend.

This year's lineup for the We Are Fabuloso 2 day music event looks to be as exciting as ever with performances from Christina Aguilera, Paloma Faith, Todrick Hall, Jake Shears, Bimini, RAYE, L Devine and more!

Where: Preston Rd, Brighton BN1 6SD

When: Friday 5th to Sunday 7th August 2022

More information: www.brighton-pride.org





Rye International Jazz Festival

Rye International Jazz Festival celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year with a terrific lineup of some of the world's best musicians.

Highlights include American R&B singer Macy Gray, Afro-Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca, Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May and many more performers.

Where: Various venues in Rye

When: Thursday 25th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.ryejazz.com





Into the Wild Summer Festival

The ethos behind the Into the Wild Summer Festival is to support biodiversity, rewilding and regenerating a wild revolution by organising a fun-packed weekend for the whole family.

Activities and highlights include camping, over 200 workshops, wild crafts, yoga, world music and delicious cuisine.

Where: Chiddinglye, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly, East Grinstead, West Sussex RH19 4QS

When: Friday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.intothewildgathering.com/summer-festival-2022





Eastbourne Vintage Festival

Get ready to rewind all the way back to another era with the Eastbourne Vintage Festival which showcases the best of the 1920s to the 1970s through fashion, music, dance, vintage vehicles and an abundance of antiques.

Where: 81 Vicarage Rd, Eastbourne BN21 1HF

When: Friday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.eastbournevintagefestival.co.uk





Read more of the best Sussex content here:

Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 4 outstanding Sussex beaches to visit

Bark-hemian Rhapsody! Meet the harpist performing for dogs at Goodwoof

Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Sussex