7 fabulous festivals in Sussex you won't want to miss this summer
- Credit: Andy Walker / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
There is perhaps no better way to enjoy the Sussex summer sunshine than at one (or many!) of the county's fabulous festivals.
From the world-famous Brighton and Hove Pride to Eastbourne Vintage Festival and many more events celebrating the arts, culture and food, there's plenty for the family to explore at Sussex's summer festivals.
Love Supreme
Lovers of all things Jazz will be counting down the days til Love Supreme this year as the fantastic festival has such a great lineup of international artists including Erykah Badu, TLC, Tom Misch, Sister Sledge and many more.
Where: Glynde Place, Glynde, Lewes BN8 6SX
When: Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd July 2022
More information: www.lovesupremefestival.com
Sussex Gin Festival
Most Read
- 1 5 of the best farmers markets in Cheshire
- 2 4 fab places to dine in Devon
- 3 Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District
- 4 Win a champagne and jewellery shopping day in Harrogate worth £500
- 5 12 fabulous festivals in Suffolk you won't want to miss this summer
- 6 Top celebrity craft makers head for Devon festival
- 7 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
- 8 5 reasons to move to the Peak District
- 9 Mark Cummings: I have a new relationship to tell you about
- 10 Devon coast to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4
The UK's biggest Gin Festival returns for its 5th year this summer and will take place at the beautiful Borde Hill Garden.
Be swept away by artisan distillers from Sussex and around the world, sample delicious food and be captivated by live demonstrations
Where: Borde Hill Ln, Haywards Heath RH16 1XP
When: Saturday 9th July 2022
More information: www.bordehill.co.uk/sussex-gin-fest-2022
Petworth Festival
Over two and a half weeks the Petworth Festival with be delighting festival-goers with an eclectic and electric lineup of musicians from all over the globe.
Highlights include British vocalist Vimala Rowe, the return of world music group AKA Trio, London-based Clarinetists Kvadrat Trio, Cellists Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber, etc.
Where: Several venues in Petworth, detailed in the program
When: Wednesday 13th to Saturday 30th July 2022
More information: www.petworthfestival.org.uk
Brighton and Hove Pride
Perhaps the UK's biggest and most famous Pride festival, Brighton and Hove becomes an absolutely beautiful riot of love, colour, and cheer every year over the Pride weekend.
This year's lineup for the We Are Fabuloso 2 day music event looks to be as exciting as ever with performances from Christina Aguilera, Paloma Faith, Todrick Hall, Jake Shears, Bimini, RAYE, L Devine and more!
Where: Preston Rd, Brighton BN1 6SD
When: Friday 5th to Sunday 7th August 2022
More information: www.brighton-pride.org
Rye International Jazz Festival
Rye International Jazz Festival celebrates its 10th Anniversary this year with a terrific lineup of some of the world's best musicians.
Highlights include American R&B singer Macy Gray, Afro-Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca, Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May and many more performers.
Where: Various venues in Rye
When: Thursday 25th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.ryejazz.com
Into the Wild Summer Festival
The ethos behind the Into the Wild Summer Festival is to support biodiversity, rewilding and regenerating a wild revolution by organising a fun-packed weekend for the whole family.
Activities and highlights include camping, over 200 workshops, wild crafts, yoga, world music and delicious cuisine.
Where: Chiddinglye, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly, East Grinstead, West Sussex RH19 4QS
When: Friday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.intothewildgathering.com/summer-festival-2022
Eastbourne Vintage Festival
Get ready to rewind all the way back to another era with the Eastbourne Vintage Festival which showcases the best of the 1920s to the 1970s through fashion, music, dance, vintage vehicles and an abundance of antiques.
Where: 81 Vicarage Rd, Eastbourne BN21 1HF
When: Friday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.eastbournevintagefestival.co.uk
Read more of the best Sussex content here:
Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 4 outstanding Sussex beaches to visit
Bark-hemian Rhapsody! Meet the harpist performing for dogs at Goodwoof
Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Sussex