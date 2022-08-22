13 of the best Heritage Open Days 2022 events in Sussex

Explore the gardens of the Royal Pavilion and many more events in this year's Heritage Open Days - Credit: Martin Robson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Get ready to explore the best of Sussex through this year's Heritage Open Days.

From the 9th to the 18th of September, these locations across East Sussex and West Sussex will be showcasing events to help you celebrate England's biggest history and culture festival.





Sheffield Park and Garden

Enjoy the late summer and early autumn splendour of Sheffield Park and Garden for free as part of this year's Heritage Open Days program. You can stroll the landscape while marvelling at the burgeoning autumnal colours, have a picnic and play some lawn games.

Where: Sheffield Park, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 3QX

When: Friday 9th September 2022 between 10 am and 5 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden





Duke of York’s Cinema Tour

The Duke of York's is the longest surviving cinema in Britain, and to celebrate its storied history that began in 1910, there will be a special tour around the iconic cinema.

Where: Preston Rd, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 4NA

When: Friday 9th and Friday 16th September 2022 at 10 am, and 11.30 am

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/duke-of-yorks-cinema





Nymans Gardens and House

Gain free access to this stunning National Trust Location for two days this September as part of this year's Heritage Open Days. Also, there will be a chance to get sneak peeks of unseen areas in an exclusive tour around the property.

Where: Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17 6EB

When: Friday 9th and Saturday 10th September 2022

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/nymans-gardens-and-house





Explore 200 years of Chichester Canal Heritage

Discover 200 years of the Chichester Canal with a whole load of exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: Chichester Canal Trading Co Ltd, Canal Wharf, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DT

When: Saturday 10th September 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/explore-200-years-of-chichester-canal-heritage





The Grand Cemetery Tour

Explore Woodvale Cemetery and Crematorium with tour guide Sarah Tobias who is a lecturer in social, cultural and local history. Learn about the beautiful Gothic Revival building and the varying designs of gravestones which reflect the time period they were placed.

Where: Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex BN2 3QB

When: Saturday 10th September 2022 between 11 am and 12.30 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/the-grand-cemetery-tour





Harveys Brewery Tour

Embark on an exclusive tour of Harvey's Brewery, Sussex's oldest independent brewery. You will explore the distinct decorative Victorian architecture, the Brewing Room, and there will also be a chance to sample some of the company's range of beers.

Where: Bridge Wharf Brewery, 6 Cliffe High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2AH

When: Saturday 10th September 2022 at 12 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/harveys-brewery-tour





Bignor Roman Villa

Explore the remains of the stunning former Roman home and farm for free this September as part of the Heritage Open Days. A highlight and absolute must-see on your visit is the exquisite mosaic floors which are some of the best examples in Europe.

Where: Bignor Roman Villa, Bignor Lane, Bignor, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 1PH

When: Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September 2022 from 10 am to 3.30 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/bignor-roman-villa-heritage-open-day





Rottingdean Windmill

The Rottingdean Windmill is a historic landmark whose interior is normally closed off to the public, but for the Heritage Open Days 2022, you will be able to take a look inside the early 19th-century windmill that once ground corn into flour.

Where: The Windmill, Marine Drive, Rottingdean, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN2 7GZ

When: Sunday 11th and Sunday 18th September 2022 between 2 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/rottingdean-windmill





Beauty and Variety: The History of the Royal Pavilion Garden

Discover the history behind Brighton's gorgeous regency-era garden that has become one of the city's favourite outdoor spots. The Royal Pavilion Garden tour, which has been organised especially for Heritage Open Days, is led by a knowledgeable Pavilion staff member and volunteer gardener.

Where: Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 1EE

When: Tuesday 13th September 2022 from 10 am to 11 am, and Thursday 15th September 2022 between 3 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/history-of-the-pavilion-gardens-tour





Standen House & Gardens

Standen House is a fine example of Arts and Crafts architecture, and for two days during this year's Heritage Open Days, you can explore the stunningly decorated house and its beautiful grounds for free.

Where: Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 4NE

When: Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September 2022

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/standen-house-gardens





Royal Hippodrome Theatre Tour

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre first opened in 1883 under the name of New Theatre Royal and Opera House before taking on its current name in 1904; over the years, it has welcomed performers from far and wide, including the legendary Harry Houdini and many more famous faces.

You'll be able to explore the victorian auditorium, stage and backstage areas as part of this 30-minute tour.

Where: Royal Hippodrome Theatre, 108-112 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 3PF

When: Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September 2022 between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/royal-hippodrome-theatre





Bateman’s

Bateman's, the former residence of famed writer Rudyard Kipling will be open for free for 6 consecutive days as part of this year's Heritage Open Days program this September.

Where: Bateman's, Batemans Lane, Burwash, Etchingham, East Sussex, TN19 7DS

When: Monday 12th September to Saturday 17th September 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/batemans





Old Hastings Preservation Society guided walk around Hastings Old Town

Beginning on West Hill, the OHPS Hastings Old Town guided walk will take you down through Old Town, exploring all the famous faces through history that helped shape the seaside town before finishing off at the seafront with views expanding over the new and old town areas and Hastings castle.

Where: West Hill Cafe, Castle Hill Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3RD

When: Tuesday 13th September 2022 between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm

More information: www.heritageopendays.org.uk/hastings-old-town-walk





