8 marvellous Medieval events in Sussex this summer
- Credit: Casper Johansson / Unsplash
This summer, get the family ready to travel back in time and explore Arundel Castle, Bodium Castle and Battle Abbey through the middle ages.
Being a coastal county, Sussex was at the forefront of the Medieval era in Britain, from the many battles and invasions under Anglo-Saxons to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, which heralded the beginning of Norman rule and beyond; there is so much rich history to explore here.
Arundel Castle
Medieval Weekend
Marvel at all the sights and sounds of the Medieval era, be it the clash of steel or the aroma of a hog roast. You can try your hand at archery, crossbow and axe throwing and there are so many more exciting medieval-based activities to discover.
When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th July 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/medieval-weekend-july
International Medieval Jousting Tournament
Arundel Castle will be hosting the International Medieval Jousting Tournament wherein six teams from Europe will battle it out in the jousting arena to win the champion's honour and a trophy. There will also be era-appropriate music from the fantastic Myal and Peg as well as plenty of other activities to try out.
Most Read
- 1 Review: Derren Brown Showman, at The Lowry, Salford
- 2 Why you should move to Bridlington
- 3 All you need to know about visiting Lumsdale Falls in the Peak District
- 4 See inside this luxurious Worcestershire treehouse
- 5 Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink
- 6 WIN a weekend escape at St. Mellion Estate, Cornwall
- 7 Devon manor wins Best Hotel Award
- 8 Cornwall pub walk named second best in the UK
- 9 Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies
- 10 These are the Devon beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022
When: Tuesday 26th to Sunday 31st July 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/jousting-tournament
Characters from History
Meet historical characters who will reveal secrets of yesteryears. The Castle Guard will take you on a tour of the Moat, which was one of the castle's earliest defences, the Norman crossbowman will divulge details of 11th-century keeps, and the herald will give you a glimpse into the history of the 14th-century Fitzalan Chapel.
When: Various dates between Thursday 28th July and Thursday 4th September 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/characters-from-history
History Weekend
Dance to the merry tunes of traditional medieval music, watch the blacksmith craft weapons and inhale the rich aromas of medieval cuisine as you explore the wonders of History Weekend. Tray your hand at archery, axe throwing, crossbows or perhaps a little bit of crafting.
When: Saturday 13th August to Sunday 14th August 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/history-weekend
Festival of History
Explore characters from all different eras of history, from Bronze Age man to Roman gladiator to Medieval blacksmith. You can feast on delicious food from the knight's table, watch battles from 12000 years of history, and so much more.
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/festival-of-history
Battle Abbey
Medieval Season
Battle Abbey will be hosting the most epic medieval events for kids for the entire duration of the summer holidays. Activities include building castles, participating in medieval plays, attending sword school to become a knight and many more.
Where: Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September 2022
More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/1066-battle-medieval-season-2022
Bodium Castle
Demonstrations by Call to Arms
Call to Arms is a group of expert volunteers trained in Medieval combat techniques, and their demonstration is a sight to behold as they bring to life what a medieval battlefield may have looked like all those many years ago. Before the re-enactment, you have the chance to quiz the team on all things medieval warfare.
When: Saturday 9th July and Saturday 17th September 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/call-to-arms-demonstration
Medieval fair
Taking place over the entire summer holidays, Bodium Castle's Medieval fair will keep the whole family entertained with fun and games, including building a foam tower, a mini jousting challenge, a castle siege game and many more.
When: From Saturday 23rd July to Wednesday 31st August 2022
More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodium-castle-medieval-fair
Read more of the best Sussex content here:
9 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Sussex coast
8 fabulous festivals in Sussex you won't want to miss this summer
Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 4 outstanding Sussex beaches to visit
14 unmissable open-air theatre productions in Sussex this summer