8 marvellous Medieval events in Sussex this summer

This summer, get the family ready to travel back in time and explore Arundel Castle, Bodium Castle and Battle Abbey through the middle ages.

Being a coastal county, Sussex was at the forefront of the Medieval era in Britain, from the many battles and invasions under Anglo-Saxons to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, which heralded the beginning of Norman rule and beyond; there is so much rich history to explore here.

Arundel Castle

Medieval Weekend

Marvel at all the sights and sounds of the Medieval era, be it the clash of steel or the aroma of a hog roast. You can try your hand at archery, crossbow and axe throwing and there are so many more exciting medieval-based activities to discover.

When: Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th July 2022

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/medieval-weekend-july









International Medieval Jousting Tournament

Arundel Castle will be hosting the International Medieval Jousting Tournament wherein six teams from Europe will battle it out in the jousting arena to win the champion's honour and a trophy. There will also be era-appropriate music from the fantastic Myal and Peg as well as plenty of other activities to try out.

When: Tuesday 26th to Sunday 31st July 2022

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/jousting-tournament







Characters from History

Meet historical characters who will reveal secrets of yesteryears. The Castle Guard will take you on a tour of the Moat, which was one of the castle's earliest defences, the Norman crossbowman will divulge details of 11th-century keeps, and the herald will give you a glimpse into the history of the 14th-century Fitzalan Chapel.

When: Various dates between Thursday 28th July and Thursday 4th September 2022

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/characters-from-history









History Weekend

Dance to the merry tunes of traditional medieval music, watch the blacksmith craft weapons and inhale the rich aromas of medieval cuisine as you explore the wonders of History Weekend. Tray your hand at archery, axe throwing, crossbows or perhaps a little bit of crafting.

When: Saturday 13th August to Sunday 14th August 2022

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/history-weekend









Festival of History

Explore characters from all different eras of history, from Bronze Age man to Roman gladiator to Medieval blacksmith. You can feast on delicious food from the knight's table, watch battles from 12000 years of history, and so much more.

When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/festival-of-history









Battle Abbey

Medieval Season

Battle Abbey will be hosting the most epic medieval events for kids for the entire duration of the summer holidays. Activities include building castles, participating in medieval plays, attending sword school to become a knight and many more.

Where: Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September 2022

More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/1066-battle-medieval-season-2022









Bodium Castle

Demonstrations by Call to Arms

Call to Arms is a group of expert volunteers trained in Medieval combat techniques, and their demonstration is a sight to behold as they bring to life what a medieval battlefield may have looked like all those many years ago. Before the re-enactment, you have the chance to quiz the team on all things medieval warfare.

When: Saturday 9th July and Saturday 17th September 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/call-to-arms-demonstration









Medieval fair

Taking place over the entire summer holidays, Bodium Castle's Medieval fair will keep the whole family entertained with fun and games, including building a foam tower, a mini jousting challenge, a castle siege game and many more.

When: From Saturday 23rd July to Wednesday 31st August 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodium-castle-medieval-fair





