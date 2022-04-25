Exciting events celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Sussex

There are so many exciting events in Sussex to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee including a nostalgic Vintage Tea Dance - Credit: Getty Images

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is set to be the first British monarch to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, so in honour of such a momentous occasion and 70 years on the throne, Sussex is hosting a whole selection of events this June.





The Great British Vintage Tea Dance

Dust off your best frock and head on over to Eastbourne Town Hall to dance the afternoon away on Saturday 4th June in honour of Her Majesty's historic Platinum Jubilee. There will be music from the 50s, 60s and 70s ready to take you on a trip down memory lane and you can also get grooving to period-authentic dances with a mini tutorial to show you how to master the most popular dances of yesteryear.

And last and by no means least there will be unlimited free Tea to sip on throughout the event too!

Where: Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UG

When: Saturday 4th June 2022 between 3 pm and 6 pm

More information: www.eventbrite.co.uk/great-british-vintage-tea-dance-queens-platinum-jubilee





Jubilation: A Royal Variety Performance

Get ready for a bonanza evening of pure celebration and fun at Petworth Festivals Jubilation: A Royal Variety Performance.

You can expect performers such as Joe Stilgoe, Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, Liane Carroll, The Dunlop Sisters and Judge the Poet.

Where: Seaford College, Lavington Park, Petworth, West Sussex, GU28 0NB

When: Saturday 28th May 2022 at 7.30 pm

More information: www.petworthfestival.org.uk/jubilation-a-royal-variety-performance





St Mary’s of Battle Jubilee Flower display

As Her Majesty the Queen is the Patron of St Mary’s Battle, it is only fitting that they should celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a decadent floral display sure to be a wonder to lay eyes upon.

Where: St Mary the Virgin, Battle, Upper Lake, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 0AN

When: Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022

More information: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/st-marys-battle-queens-platinum-jubilee-flowers





Midhurst and Easebourne Platinum Celebration

Head to the Cowdray Ruins on Saturday 4th June 2022 for an afternoon of music, entertainment, fabulous British food stalls and all-around merriment in celebration of the Queen's momentous Platinum Jubilee.

Where: Cowdray Ruins, Easebourne, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9AL

When: Saturday 4th June 2022 between 12 pm and 4 pm

More information: www.platinumjubilee.gov.uk/midhurst-and-easebourne-platinum-celebration





Beacon Lighting

There are plans for several Beacon Lightings to take place on the 2nd of June as part of the official procession taking place all over the entirety of the commonwealth. It is best to check with your local council to confirm if they are hosting an event and for comprehensive scheduling of the event.





