Discover Sussex's must visit Tulip Festivals this spring

Forget the Tulip Mania of the 17th century, these two Sussex gardens have us utterly obsessed with the sensational spring flower.

Tulips flower here in England from April right through to May making them completely synonymous with the dawning of spring and their showy and plush petals are a welcome pop of colour after the dullness of winter.

Pashley Manor Garden

A flurry of Tulips at Pashley Manor Garden in East Sussex - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

If there is something that Pashley Manor Garden does well above all other gardens in East Sussex it has to be without a doubt their Tulip displays.

Over 48,000 bulbs of 105 different varieties have been planted in colour-themed garden ‘rooms’ throughout the grounds of Pashley Manor Garden and after exploring the vast amount of beautiful flowers on display you can also follow the winding paths down to the woodland, where the Bluebell Walk should also be in full bloom.

If you're a budding gardener be sure to check out the Bloms Bulbs marquee where experts from the award-winning company with 68 Chelsea Gold Medals to their name will be on hand to offer advice and take orders for their outstanding bulbs so you can bring some of the tulip magic back home.

Entrance tickets are £13.50 per person.

Where: Pashley Manor Gardens, Ticehurst, Near Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 7HE

When: Daily from Wednesday 20th April to Wednesday 4th May 2022, between 10 am and 5 pm

More information: www.pashleymanorgardens.com/events/tulip-festival





Arundel Castle

Ruby red Tulips with the magnificent Grade I listed Gothic revival Arundel Cathedral in the background. - Credit: Mike Prince / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Not only is Arundel Castle one of the most beautiful Fairy-tale castles in the entire country it is also home to one of the most delightful displays of Tulips in England.

Over the last 8 years, the team at Arundel Castle have planted over 1.2 million bulbs of which there are over 130 different varieties this information alone promises that this year's display is certainly going to be quite the spectacle when they bloom in early April.

For the 2022 Tulip festival, there will be 3 main displays:

Pink Impression tulips at The Collector Earl's Garden water rill

White Thalia Narcissus with Oxford Red Tulips intertwine in the fantastic Labyrinth display

Passionalle, Mistress, Paul Scherer & Bastogne come to life in the Wild Flower Garden

And elsewhere you can find clusters of Tulips in pots and making up other flower beds and displays.

Entrance tickets start at £13 per adult and £6 per child.

Where: Arundel Castle, Arundel, West Sussex BN18 9AB

When: Expected from Tuesday 5th April

More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/tulip-festival





