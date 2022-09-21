Get your swing on

The band will be in full swing - Credit: Marcus Charter/Down for the count

A swing and jazz evening will be held in Bristol next month in aid of a Bristol charity that works with women and girls in Ethiopia.

Bristol Swings is set to be a fabulous evening of vintage swing with an auction. It will take place on October 6 in the Lansdown Room at Ashton Gate Stadium on behalf of For Ethiopia.

The evening starts at 6pm with a welcome drink, before the 20-piece swing band and professional dancers provide the entertainment during a three-course meal. Once dinner is done, the fun begins with the dancers letting everyone loose on the dance floor. If dancing is not your thing, then an online auction is running online throughout the evening, with fantastic prizes on offer.

For Ethiopia supports a group of girls in a particular district in Ethiopia through education. The charity helps provide secure accommodation, sanitation, and water. Many of these young girls do not complete their education because they live in an area many hours walk away from the one high school. Families worry about the dangers their girls face and try to protect them by keeping them home.

For Ethiopia has already built one specialist hostel, Toby’s House, where these girls can live and study in safety and with the support of a house mother. Toby’s House enables 32 girls annually to achieve their potential.

Tickets, priced £100 per person, are available through eventbrite or by emailing beth@honeycombinteriors.co.uk