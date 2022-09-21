Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Get your swing on

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 5:09 PM September 21, 2022
man playing trumpet and woman singing on stage

The band will be in full swing - Credit: Marcus Charter/Down for the count

A swing and jazz evening will be held in Bristol next month in aid of a Bristol charity that works with women and girls in Ethiopia.

Bristol Swings is set to be a fabulous evening of vintage swing with an auction. It will take place on October 6 in the Lansdown Room at Ashton Gate Stadium on behalf of For Ethiopia.

The evening starts at 6pm with a welcome drink, before the 20-piece swing band and professional dancers provide the entertainment during a three-course meal. Once dinner is done, the fun begins with the dancers letting everyone loose on the dance floor. If dancing is not your thing, then an online auction is running online throughout the evening, with fantastic prizes on offer.   

For Ethiopia supports a group of girls in a particular district in Ethiopia through education. The charity helps provide secure accommodation, sanitation, and water. Many of these young girls do not complete their education because they live in an area many hours walk away from the one high school. Families worry about the dangers their girls face and try to protect them by keeping them home.

For Ethiopia has already built one specialist hostel, Toby’s House, where these girls can live and study in safety and with the support of a house mother. Toby’s House enables 32 girls annually to achieve their potential. 

Tickets, priced £100 per person, are available through eventbrite or by emailing beth@honeycombinteriors.co.uk

Bristol News

Don't Miss

Hello again Lilibet, by Kerri Cunningham

Lancashire Life

Preston artist’s touching tribute to the Queen raises money for charity

Paul Mackenzie

Logo Icon
THe Queen Elizabeth II

Sussex Life

Royal Photographer Henry Dallal: ‘I had no idea that would be the last...

Karen Pasquali Jones

Author Picture Icon
Popular Brighton pub The King and Queen occupies this fantastic former farmhouse dating back to 1779

Sussex Life

10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Scenic views from Castle Hill

Lancashire Life

6 great walks in and around Kendal

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon