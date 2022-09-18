Tales of Witchcraft & Wonder at The Folk of Gloucester: Sept 24 & 25

Founded by Gloucestershire-based Inkubus Sukkubus, the Tales of Witchcraft & Wonder events have celebrated the folklore and dark folk tales of Great Britain, often more specifically Gloucestershire and the West Country, since 2016. The first event was held at Gloucester's historic Blackfriars Priory in September of that year, and raised £2,284 for Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust. This year’s event is a two-day affair – on Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25 – to be held at and to raise funds to help preserve the Tudor buildings of The Folk of Gloucester on the city’s historic Westgate Street.

Daytime events are FREE and run from 10am-5pm on Saturday, September 24; and 12 noon-4pm on Sunday, September 25.

Throughout the buildings will be a series of stalls to pick up witchy supplies, books, gifts and all manner of curiosities, with stallholders including Tipple Tree, The Lunarescent Candle Co, Empress of the Moon, GEIST Art (creators of Myth & Lore zine), White Wizard Purple Elf, In Lumine Lunae, and The Dancing Crow. The Secret Garden Café will be serving hot and cold drinks and light refreshments, while the courtyard bar will keep you supplied with local ales and ciders.

Saturday and Sunday daytime

Entertainment will include:

Saturday evening

Entertainment on the evening of Saturday, September 24th runs from 7-11pm, and will feature live music from Inkubus Sukkubus and Sproatly Smith, with Blackthorn Ritualistic Folk Group and other little surprises along the way plus, of course, a local ale and cider bar featuring drinks from Gloucester Brewery, Severn Cider and others. Tickets £15.

Inkubus Sukkubus formed in Gloucestershire in 1989, writing and performing songs about witchcraft, magick, folklore, vampirism and death rites. They have toured extensively, including dates in Mexico, mainland Europe, Russia, Australia, Scandinavia and the USA, and have released 26 studio albums, including their folkloric trilogy Tales of Witchcraft & Wonder.

Sproatly Smith are a band with an air of mystery about them, steeped as they are in Herefordshire’s folklore. The band's music draws on traditional folk music, delving into its origins, reinventing it and spinning it out into the current day, so that when listening to it you find yourself transported, as if down one of the ancient green lanes that criss-cross the county. Their new album, just released, is River Wye Suite.

Blackthorn are Herefordshire’s innovative ritualistic folk group. Their members come mostly from this mysterious borderland county, home to superior ciders, excellent hops and the spiritual presence of the folklorist, Ella Mary Leather, and the ley line investigator, Alfred Watkins. Blackthorn combines ‘dark’ elements of male and female energies to gather and celebrate the Earth Cycle through the eight points of the Wheel of the Year at sacred and historical sites.

For more information, email talesofwitchcraftandwonder@gmail.com or visit thefolkofgloucester.co.uk

The Folk of Gloucester, 99-103 Westgate Street, GL1 2PG