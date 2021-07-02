Published: 3:30 PM July 2, 2021

The Tatton Pop Up Festival is turning up to be the place to be this summer, we've picked our selection of musical acts that are the hottest tickets in town.



Saturday July 17th

The Brand New Heavies

The acid jazz group who had a string of hits in the 90s including Midnight at the Oasis and You've Got a Friend, bring their smooth sounds to Knutsford.

It's a bit clubby, a little bit sleazy, a little bit luxury and a little bit street. (18+ only)



Friday July 30th

Judge Jules Live supported by Girls That Mix

Getting to Ibiza this year might mean navigating green, amber and red lists or travel corridors. If that's not for you, you can enjoy some party anthems closer to home.



Saturday August 14th

DJ Spoony presents UK Garage in the Park

Garage legend DJ Spoony brings an urban flavour to the Cheshire countryside with with Special guests Shola Ama, Elisabeth Troy, Kele Le Roc, Nay-Nay and Lifford.

Thursday August 19th

Craig Charles supported by The Real Thing

Cheshire resident Craig Charles' infamous Funk and Soul Club is the longest ever running show on BBC Radio 6 that has been a hit across the country, we're sure that will remain the same post-covid.



Sunday August 19th

Brutus Gold's Love Train

It's the closing night of this much needed summer of fun and you have to be there to experience; 'The Greatest Disco Show in the World'

The Tatton Pop Up Festival is one of the first social distance friendly events to take place in Cheshire, with a variety of acts performing throughout the summer until the August Bank Holiday weekend.

There are a number of tickets packages available: from Standard, which includes a private pitch area with canopy for up to 6 guests, luxury deck chairs & table, access to main bar and toilets and QR code order and pay.

Or you can upgrade to a VIP package which includes fast track entry, premium champagne reception upon arrival, priority seating closest to stage within a VIP area, table service and exclusive access to VIP bar.

tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk





