The 105th Tendring Show returns to Essex in July 2022

The Tendring Show celebrates farming, food and fitness at Lawford House Park near Manningtree

The much-loved Tendring Show returns on Saturday July 9 after a two-year break following the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers are calling for the local community to turn out in force to support the 105th event. Almost 20,000 people are expected to attend the non-profit one-day show.

First held in 1899, the Tendring Show has become an important event in the local calendar and an opportunity to bring the rural and urban populations of North Essex and the surrounding area together. A family show, it maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock and the chance to buy incredible produce from local producers.

Tendring Show horse show - Credit: Nadir Khan

The 2022 President for Essex’s premier agricultural and family show is local farmer George Harris, who farms in East Bergholt, as well as adjacent to the showground in Lawford. George was first elected in 2020 and has the honour of being the show’s longest-serving President as a result of the two cancelled shows!

As well as farming and food, the show will also have the theme of fitness. So, it’s fitting that the show President will embark on a cycle ride from Lands’ End to John O’Groats. George Harris says, ‘Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health, and better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health.’

Catherine Parker, Vice-Chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club went on to explain: ‘We are very excited for this year’s theme area where we are planning to fit in lots of different family activities. The team is making sure it’s interactive and interesting for all ages. The straw climb will be back, along with an assault course, and more animals within the area. We are focusing on the produce the farmers grow, looking at what we eat, and the importance on how exercise can make us feel.’

Farming on the move demo - Credit: Mark Jarvis / Tendring Show

Will King, Chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club said: ‘There will be over 150 trade stands and exhibitions to visit, main ring entertainment in our President’s Ring, Countryside and Family Arenas, as well as all the livestock showing classes and small animal tents. We can’t wait to welcome back regular visitors as well as anyone interested in coming along for the first time.’





As well as the core features that make the Tendring Show so popular, there will also be new things to enjoy:

- The Stannage Stunt Team, The Mighty Smith and Richard Savory’s popular Sheep Show.

- Food Pavilion with a record number of exhibitors and Street Food area – celebrating regional food and local producers.

- Art Show & Lifestyle area – welcoming regular and new artists to exhibit their work, together with the opportunity to buy anything from bespoke furniture, fabrics and rugs to designer clothes.

- Education Tent – showcasing the work of over 20 local schools and institutions.

- Main ring displays - including new vintage and modern farming machinery displays, the ‘Farming on the Move’ agricultural machinery show, the fast-moving scurry, hound parade vintage cars, and finishing with a Grand Parade of Livestock

- The ‘Tendring Dog Agility - Have a Go Ring’ - enter your dog in the dog agility competition with the help of experienced trainers and handlers.

- Countryside Area – with everything from bees to wonderful owls, with informative exhibits about how we can continue to ensure the future of our local countryside.

- All sorts of animals on show – from guinea pigs, pigeons, rabbits, sheep, heavy horses to cattle.

- Open-air shopping - with over 150 trade stands.

- The Lawford Park Horse Show – featuring a range of classes and competitions

Need to know:

When? Saturday July 9

Where? Lawford House Park, Bromley Rd, Lawford, Manningtree CO11 2NE

Tickets? Buy online for reduced rates and to claim a free child ticket when buying an adult ticket.

Website: https://www.tendringshow.co.uk/