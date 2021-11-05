Top Christmas Markets in Hertfordshire 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christmas isn’t complete without a trip to a festive fair. From German-style food stalls to vintage fetes, Hertfordshire’s Christmas markets have it all...
1. Tring Christmas Market
A boozy market hosted by Puddingstone Distillery, along the High Street there will be a Campfire Gin gazebo, Christmas gin to buy, gift and drink, and warm gin cocktails to put in in the festive mood.
When: Saturday November 27, 3pm-8pm
Where: Tring High Street, HP23 5AE
Website: puddingstonedistillery.com
2. Hitchin Christmas Market
Market Place once again plays host to Hitchin's annual festive market, running for two weeks. Feast on street food and support local business and shop for unique gifts including homeware and crafts.
Most Read
- 1 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 2 The Hairy Bikers Go North to the Peak District
- 3 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 4 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2021
- 5 Somerset fireworks displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2021
- 6 Win a winter break at the Shireburn Arms in the heart of the Ribble Valley
- 7 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2021
- 8 Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Kent 2021
- 9 Devon firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
- 10 Bonfire and fireworks events in and around the Cotswolds
When: From December 8
Where: Market Place SG5 1DT
Website: hitchinherts.com
3. Olde Watermill Shopping Centre's Christmas Barn
Head to our border with Bedfordshire Olde Watermill's Christmas barn peddling a range of gifts and festive furnishings and decorations. There's also Santa's Grotto and Elfie Shelfie.
When: On now until December 24
Where: The Old Watermill Shopping Village, Barton Mill Lane, Barton-Le-Clay, MK45 4RF
Website: oldewatermill.co.uk
4. St Albans Christmas Gift Show
A weekend of festive fun and shopping, this gift show will be full of inspiration and gifts for family and friends. Pick up stocking fillers, homewares, craft and festive food and drinks.
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 6-7, 10am-5pm/10am-4pm
Where: Oaklands College, Hatfield Rd, Oaklands, St Albans, AL4 0JA
Website: stayhappening.com
5. Christmas Market at the Southern Maltings
This festive edition of Southern Malting's monthly market features the very best local creatives, designers, makers and artisan produce. A great family day out, there are creative workshops and and food vendors too.
When: Sunday November 7, 10am-3pm
Where: Southern Maltings, Kibes Lane, Ware SG12 7BS
Website: stayhappening.com
6. Harpenden Christmas Carnival
Kicking off Christmas celebrations, the carnival features a funfair the Farmers Christmas Market, outdoor bars and food stalls and Santa will be at his Grotto from 12.30-5.30pm.
When: Sunday, November 28 12pm-6pm
Where: Harpenden High Street, AL5 2SJ
Website: facebook.com
7. Redbourn Christmas Market
A winter festival in a pretty historic village featuring a yule raddle, carol singers and local musicians, and more than 90 stalls overflowing with food and drink, crafts and gifts.
When: Sunday, November 28; 11am-5pm
Where: High Street, Redbourn AL3 7LN
Website: redbournchristmasmarket.com
9. Knebworth Christmas fair
One of Hertfordshire's biggest festive markets, this Christmas shopping bonanza is packed with gifts for ages (and pets) and festive cheer. There's more than 250 stalls, and the Luton Brass Band will perform Christmas Carols.
When: November 26-28
Cost: Tickets from £8/£7.50/£5 adult/consession/child
Where: Knebworth House, SG1 2AX
Website: knebworthchristmasfair.co.uk
10. Bishop's Stortford Christmas Fayre
Streets will be closed off to traffic and filled with more than 100 stalls selling crafts, home-made jams, chutneys, cakes, jewellery, candles. There's also the monthly Craft and Farmer's Market, hot food stalls, three stages featuring more than 20 music acts, and plenty of entertainment for the kids - including Santa.
When: December 4, 9.30am-4.30pm
Where: North Street, Market Square, Potter Street, and South Street, CM23 3UU
Website: bishopsstortfordtc.gov.uk
11. Hertford Christmas Gala
Sprawling out from the town centre, the gala host Christmas markets, performances and entertainment, fairground rides and the much-loved Christmas tree light switch on. It's also your chance to grab bargain from one of the many shops and businesses extending their trading hours.
When: Friday, November 26, 3.30pm-8pm Saturday-Sunday, November 27-28 11am-7pm
Where: Hertford town centre SG14 1HR
Website: visitherts.co.uk
Please note Ware Dickensian Evening will relaunch in 2022.
Like what you read? Why not subscribe?
__________
Follow Hertfordshire Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram