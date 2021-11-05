From German-style food stalls to vintage fetes, Hertfordshire’s Christmas markets have it all. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas isn’t complete without a trip to a festive fair. From German-style food stalls to vintage fetes, Hertfordshire’s Christmas markets have it all...

1. Tring Christmas Market

A boozy market hosted by Puddingstone Distillery, along the High Street there will be a Campfire Gin gazebo, Christmas gin to buy, gift and drink, and warm gin cocktails to put in in the festive mood.

When: Saturday November 27, 3pm-8pm

Where: Tring High Street, HP23 5AE

Website: puddingstonedistillery.com





2. Hitchin Christmas Market

Market Place once again plays host to Hitchin's annual festive market, running for two weeks. Feast on street food and support local business and shop for unique gifts including homeware and crafts.

When: From December 8

Where: Market Place SG5 1DT

Website: hitchinherts.com





3. Olde Watermill Shopping Centre's Christmas Barn

Head to our border with Bedfordshire Olde Watermill's Christmas barn peddling a range of gifts and festive furnishings and decorations. There's also Santa's Grotto and Elfie Shelfie.

When: On now until December 24

Where: The Old Watermill Shopping Village, Barton Mill Lane, Barton-Le-Clay, MK45 4RF

Website: oldewatermill.co.uk





4. St Albans Christmas Gift Show

A weekend of festive fun and shopping, this gift show will be full of inspiration and gifts for family and friends. Pick up stocking fillers, homewares, craft and festive food and drinks.

When: Saturday-Sunday, November 6-7, 10am-5pm/10am-4pm

Where: Oaklands College, Hatfield Rd, Oaklands, St Albans, AL4 0JA

Website: stayhappening.com





5. Christmas Market at the Southern Maltings

This festive edition of Southern Malting's monthly market features the very best local creatives, designers, makers and artisan produce. A great family day out, there are creative workshops and and food vendors too.

When: Sunday November 7, 10am-3pm

Where: Southern Maltings, Kibes Lane, Ware SG12 7BS

Website: stayhappening.com





6. Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Kicking off Christmas celebrations, the carnival features a funfair the Farmers Christmas Market, outdoor bars and food stalls and Santa will be at his Grotto from 12.30-5.30pm.

When: Sunday, November 28 12pm-6pm

Where: Harpenden High Street, AL5 2SJ

Website: facebook.com





7. Redbourn Christmas Market

A winter festival in a pretty historic village featuring a yule raddle, carol singers and local musicians, and more than 90 stalls overflowing with food and drink, crafts and gifts.

When: Sunday, November 28; 11am-5pm

Where: High Street, Redbourn AL3 7LN

Website: redbournchristmasmarket.com





9. Knebworth Christmas fair

One of Hertfordshire's biggest festive markets, this Christmas shopping bonanza is packed with gifts for ages (and pets) and festive cheer. There's more than 250 stalls, and the Luton Brass Band will perform Christmas Carols.





When: November 26-28

Cost: Tickets from £8/£7.50/£5 adult/consession/child

Where: Knebworth House, SG1 2AX

Website: knebworthchristmasfair.co.uk





10. Bishop's Stortford Christmas Fayre

Streets will be closed off to traffic and filled with more than 100 stalls selling crafts, home-made jams, chutneys, cakes, jewellery, candles. There's also the monthly Craft and Farmer's Market, hot food stalls, three stages featuring more than 20 music acts, and plenty of entertainment for the kids - including Santa.





When: December 4, 9.30am-4.30pm

Where: North Street, Market Square, Potter Street, and South Street, CM23 3UU

Website: bishopsstortfordtc.gov.uk





11. Hertford Christmas Gala

Sprawling out from the town centre, the gala host Christmas markets, performances and entertainment, fairground rides and the much-loved Christmas tree light switch on. It's also your chance to grab bargain from one of the many shops and businesses extending their trading hours.





When: Friday, November 26, 3.30pm-8pm Saturday-Sunday, November 27-28 11am-7pm

Where: Hertford town centre SG14 1HR

Website: visitherts.co.uk

Please note Ware Dickensian Evening will relaunch in 2022.

