Cotswolds festival The Big Feastival 2021 line up announced

Published: 11:46 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM March 4, 2021

The Big Feastival, one of the Cotswolds' biggest events, is returning for 2021 and its 10th anniversary



After more than a year of lockdowns and uncertainty, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, with life going practically back to normal by June.



Festivals and concert venues have taken a serious hit as the idea of gathering in large crowds has become unfathomable in the current climate. But never fear, as the Big Feastival, one of the Cotswolds' biggest annual events is scheduled to return for its 10th anniversary on the August Bank Holiday weekend (27th to 29th) with an exciting line up of food, music and entertainment.



Host Alex James, who hosts the festival on his Cotswold farm in Kingham, says: “I cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the farm this summer for our 10th birthday party!"



Music headliners Sigala, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Rag'n'Bone Man will join other musical acts including Zara Larsson, Tom Walker, Ella Eyre, All Saints, Morcheeba, Reef, Judge Jules, Max & Harvery, Norman Jay MBE, The Cuban Brothers, and local musicicans Duke for a fantastic weekend.



Chefs, writers, bloggers and foodies such as Nathan Outlaw, Tom Brown, Mark Hix, Ching He Huang, Ping Coombes, Skye Mcalpine, Juliet Sear, Georgina Hayden, Kitty and Alex Tait from The Orange Bakery will be cooking, performing and talking throughout the Bank Holiday weekend. And of course, there will be plenty of food and drink to discover.



Ever the family-friendly event, there will be lots for the little ones to do with Justin Fletcher, Horrible Histories, band Andy and the Odd Socks, storytelling and theatre games, a circus school, craft workshops from Aardman Animation of Wallace and Gromit, Adam Henson's Cotswolds Farm Park and a vintage funfair to delight and inspire.



Tickets 2021's Big Feastival are on sale now and see the full line up and more details on the website.



thebigfeastival.com

__________

