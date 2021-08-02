Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Somerset Festival returns with Gabrielle and The Feeling

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 2:12 PM August 2, 2021   
Gabrielle, The Feeling and Sister Sledge are all set to appear at Watchet Festival 2021 this month.

Shed Seven, Toyah,  Desmond Deckers band The Aces and Hue & Cry have also been added to the bill at the festival, being held at The Down in Brendon Road . 

There will be three live stages hosting more than 60 live acts and there will be food stalls, the extensive in-house Cider and Real Ale Bar at the event, from August 27-29.

A car parking parking permit will be required to park in the main car park at £10 per vehicle for the weekend and £5 for day ticket holders (one permit per vehicle required)

Day visitors arriving by car will be directed to separate car park.

Camping tickets are now sold out but day and weekend passes can be purchased here.

Somerset Life
Music
Somerset News

