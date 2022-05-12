Astley Park to host Picnic in the Park on Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend
- Credit: Paul Heyes
The free family event, Picnic in the Park returns to Astley Park in Chorley on Sunday 5 June.
Pack up your picnics and come along to Astley Park on Sunday 5 June for the extra special Jubilee themed Picnic in the Park event featuring fun and entertainment for all the family. The event starts at 11am and activities will be running through until 3pm.
Themed "The Great British Picnic" as a nod to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Chorley Council has teamed up with incredible local children’s entertainment icons to provide a much-needed dose of summer fun.
Visitors to the event can expect funfair rides, a bouncy castle, a soft play centre, a climbing wall and an array of brilliant local food and drink traders, perfect if you don’t get chance to make a picnic and arts and craft activities will also take place in the walled garden.
Popular children’s clown Louby Lou will provide the entertainment on the main stage making sure all the kids (and the big kids!) are up on their feet singing and dancing. There will also be an incredible Punch and Judy show to bring entertainment with a good dose of traditional silliness and Paddington Bear™ will be also making special guest appearances at the event in the walled garden.
Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said, "What a weekend this is going to be. Not only are we having two Bank Holidays as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the incredible Picnic in the Park will also be back on Sunday 5 June.
"The Picnic in the Park is a great event for all the family and year after year it's so great to see so many people head to Astley Park for a lovely afternoon out. While we cannot guarantee to coax the sun out from behind the clouds, we promise to bring the entertainment for all the family to enjoy.
"This bank holiday weekend, choose Chorley. We've not just got brilliant events; we have a thriving and bustling town centre with loads of things to see and do.