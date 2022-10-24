First look: Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker touring England this festive season
- Credit: Emily Nuttall
The Northern Ballet will be touring England this Christmas with The Nutcracker, a timeless festive ballet that has enchanted audiences for over 100 years.
The Nutcracker will open at Woking New Victoria Theatre on Thursday, 10th November, and tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal and Hull New Theatre before arriving at Leeds Grand Theatre for a three-week run over the Christmas period.
The Nutcracker was originally a spooky children's story published in 1816 and entitled The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German novelist E.T.A Hoffman; it was then retold by Alexandre Dumas in 1844 which is the version that Tchaikovsky and his choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov adapted into the world-famous ballet in 1892, that we all know and love to this day.
The story of the beautifully crafted production begins in the midst of a festive party; as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grow ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. But, as the clock strikes midnight, her Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.
After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.
Choreographed and directed by former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE, The Nutcracker is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. The production features stunning Regency-style sets by Charles Cusick Smith with lighting by Mark Jonathan.
Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer David Nixon CBE, said:
“The Nutcracker is not just a ballet; it is a tradition for many families and generations, a way of having shared memories at a time of year when togetherness turns to the fore.
I believe that The Nutcracker offers the perfect festive escapism for every generation, a chance to revel in the child-like magic of Christmas.”
Tickets are now on sale; visit northernballet.com/the-nutcracker to find out more and book.
Northern Ballet is also presenting audio-described performances and touch tours for visually-impaired patrons at each venue. For more information about additional events at the theatre, northernballet.com/accessible-performances
Tour Dates
Woking New Victoria Theatre
10 - 12 November 2022
Box Office 0333 009 6690*
Nottingham Theatre Royal
16 - 19 November 2022
Box Office 0115 989 5555
Norwich Theatre Royal
22 - 26 November 2022
Box Office 0160 363 0000
Hull New Theatre
30 November - 3 December 2022
Box Office 01482 300 306
Leeds Grand Theatre
20 December 2022 - 7 January 2023
Box Office 0113 243 0808
*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company’s charge.
