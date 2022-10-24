First look: Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker touring England this festive season

Northern Ballet dancers as The Snowflakes during The Nutcracker 2022 rehearsals ready to tour England for Christmas 2022 - Credit: Emily Nuttall

The Northern Ballet will be touring England this Christmas with The Nutcracker, a timeless festive ballet that has enchanted audiences for over 100 years.

The Nutcracker will open at Woking New Victoria Theatre on Thursday, 10th November, and tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal and Hull New Theatre before arriving at Leeds Grand Theatre for a three-week run over the Christmas period.

Gavin McCaig as Uncle Drosselmeyer in rehearsals for The Nutcracker 2022 touring England this Christmas - Credit: Emily Nuttall

The Nutcracker was originally a spooky children's story published in 1816 and entitled The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German novelist E.T.A Hoffman; it was then retold by Alexandre Dumas in 1844 which is the version that Tchaikovsky and his choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov adapted into the world-famous ballet in 1892, that we all know and love to this day.

Rachael Gillespie as Clara lifted by The Nutcracker Prince during the rehearsal of Nothern Ballet's The Nutcracker 2022. - Credit: Emily Nuttall

The story of the beautifully crafted production begins in the midst of a festive party; as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grow ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. But, as the clock strikes midnight, her Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.

Rachael Gillespie as Clara during rehearsals for Northern Ballet's upcoming production of The Nutcracker, which will tour England this Christmas - Credit: Emily Nuttall

﻿After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Mouse King and his associates during rehearsal's for Northern Ballet's The Nutcracker touring Christmas 2022 - Credit: Emily Nuttall

Choreographed and directed by former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE, The Nutcracker is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. The production features stunning Regency-style sets by Charles Cusick Smith with lighting by Mark Jonathan.

The Nutcracker Prince during rehearsals for The Nutcracker 2022 from The Northern Ballet - Credit: Emily Nuttall

Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer David Nixon CBE, said:

“The Nutcracker is not just a ballet; it is a tradition for many families and generations, a way of having shared memories at a time of year when togetherness turns to the fore.

I believe that The Nutcracker offers the perfect festive escapism for every generation, a chance to revel in the child-like magic of Christmas.”



Tickets are now on sale; visit northernballet.com/the-nutcracker to find out more and book.

Northern Ballet is also presenting audio-described performances and touch tours for visually-impaired patrons at each venue. For more information about additional events at the theatre, northernballet.com/accessible-performances





Tour Dates

Woking New Victoria Theatre

10 - 12 November 2022

Box Office 0333 009 6690*

atgtickets.com





Nottingham Theatre Royal

16 - 19 November 2022

Box Office 0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk





Norwich Theatre Royal

22 - 26 November 2022

Box Office 0160 363 0000

norwichtheatre.org





Hull New Theatre

30 November - 3 December 2022

Box Office 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk





Leeds Grand Theatre

20 December 2022 - 7 January 2023

Box Office 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com





*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company’s charge.





Read more of the best Great British Life content here:

The 10 most beautiful places in Great Britain to visit this autumn

9 locations in England that inspired Tolkien's Middle Earth

Great Britain's top 5 TV travel hot spots - House of the Dragon, Outlander and more

13 of the best seaside towns in England