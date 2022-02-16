Theatre review: Private Lives at The Lowry, Salford

Noël Coward’s classic comedy is given five-star treatment by two of Britain’s favourite actors, Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers, and it couldn’t have been more thrilling.

If there was ever a case of perfect casting, it’s the choice of Patricia Hodge to play quick witted, self-aware bride Amanda. Her timing, her so-of-the-time received pronunciation, her every twitch of the eyebrow delivers precisely what (I imagine) Coward would have wanted in his play, written for his best friend, Gertrude Lawrence, in 1930. You can only admire an actor who speaks volumes without opening her mouth, yet with a subtlety and grace rarely found in theatre comedy. No hamming it up here, the audience knows precisely what she wants us to know with little more than a turn of the head and a slight smile.

Amanda (Patricia Hodge) and Elyot (Nigel Havers) soon descend into unpleasantness - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Pairing Hodge with Nigel Havers is a genius move. His slightly louche, world-weary demeanour, his upper-class drawl, even his ability to wear a perfectly cut dinner suit and knock back a cocktail, brings Elyot to life on stage with ease – and then he throws a vicious meltdown, a verbal attack on his new bride that shows the thin veneer of gentleman can easily be ripped apart by passion, and its passion – that desperate, all-consuming love and lust – that this play is really all about.

Amanda and Elyot are a disaster of a couple – they bicker, they fight (sometimes physically) and they love with great fervour. Their marriage was an about turn of arguments and adoration, fun and frustrations. Divorce led them to new, calmer pastures – a new bride, Sibyl, for Elyot, a new husband, Victor, for Amanda. Perhaps had they not met again, on the adjoining balconies of their honeymoon hotel, all might have been well – there clearly wasn’t enough passion in their new marriages to cause the blood to bubble, never mind boil. Meet they did however, and that takes us to part two of the play.

All set in the living room of Amanda’s Paris apartment, we see that little has changed in the relationship, but the banter between the two (at its best when intended to hurt) is pure Coward; the quick wit, the moments of fun, the moments of fear. It’s not the most comfortable of viewing – this is a relationship nobody would treasure – but it is beautifully written and portrayed. The arrival of Sibyl and Victor brings a note of farce to the play, a welcome relief from the preceding tension.

The wronged parties, Victor (Dugald Bruce-Lockhart) and Sibyl (Natalie Walter) also bicker and fight - Credit: Tristram Kenton

Victor is ably played by Dugald Bruce-Lockhart. He doesn’t exactly set the world on fire (or his wife, Amanda) but that’s more likely the writing than the acting – it seems Coward has more affection for his female characters than his male. Sibyl, Natalie Walter, flips from delicate flower to hell-hath-no-fury in an instant, giving Walter quite the part to play with. She’s magnificent in her meltdown scene, raging at Victor as Amanda and Elyot deliver a magnificent performance, in complete silence, as spectators at what could be a replay of their own relationship.

I can’t imagine a better way of seeing this classic Coward play, so if you can, grab a ticket now, you will be very happy you did.

Private Lives runs at The Lowry Theatre till Saturday 19 February: thelowry.co.uk