Exciting events in Devon this August Bank Holiday

Between August 26th and August 29th there will be a range of live music, parties, and festivals to enjoy.

Celebrate the end of summer with one of these fantastic events happening across the county. It's the perfect last-chance to spend time with the family whilst the days are long and the weather is fine. Don't forget to check out our other articles on the best places for picnics, walks, and so much more if you're looking for further ideas about how to spend the bank holiday.

Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure

Market Hall, Plymouth

Travel back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the seas and meet Dolly – a curious and adventurous dolichorhynchops – as she travels through the most dangerous oceans in history. This computer generated animation (CGA) adventure will take you to paleontological digs around the globe, introduce you to the scientists working as detectives to uncover the secrets of this ancient and mysterious ocean world, and under the surface to meet an incredible cast of characters.

Gone Wild Festival

Powderham Castle

Held at Powderham Castle from August 25th to 28th, Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls is an action-packed family friendly festival for adults and children aged 6-18 years. As well as a wide range of exhilarating outdoor experiences including obstacle courses and circus shows, this year’s musical line-up includes The Script, Sophie Ellis Bextor, The Darkness, Ella Eyre, and Ministry Of Sound Orchestra.

Royal Regatta

Dartmouth

The week long celebrations, incorporating the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta, always takes place during the week that includes the last Friday in August. It has a plethora of water based and shoreside sporting events, as well as family entertainment and fun in bucket loads. There is a real ‘festival’ feel to Dartmouth during this week, with something for everyone to do and enjoy; it is little wonder we are the second largest Regatta in the UK.

Rockpool Safari

Wembury Marine Centre

Join Devon Wildlife Trust staff and volunteers for a guided tour of some of the best rockpools in the UK. The expert team will take you on a guided rockpool safari to meet and learn about some of Wembury's most famous inhabitants, from crabs to starfish and everything in between!

Wildcamp for Beginners

Okehampton, Dartmoor

Say a fond farewell to summer with a hike in a very special place - the wilds of Dartmoor National Park. This huge wilderness area is filled with wide open spaces, mysterious rocky outcrops, and ancient wizened forests. Enjoy a long weekend of wild camping and hiking as you learn all the basics of adventuring.

The Power of Water

Coldharbour Mill, Uffculme

Explore the power of water as the team guide you on a trail which unfolds the story of water at Coldharbour Mill and just how important it was (and still is) to the running of the Georgian Factory. Participate in craft activities where you can create your own waterwheel and see the Steam complex all fired up. Tours of both the factory floor and steam complex will be available as well.

Crownhill Fort Open Day

Plymouth

An open day on Bank Holiday Monday where the grounds and museums will be open to explore. There will be a programme of optional timed events taking place throughout the day including talks, guided walks and cannon firing.

