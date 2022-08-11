Exciting events in Dorset this August Bank Holiday

Between August 26th and August 29th there will be a range of live music, parties, and festivals to enjoy.

Celebrate the end of summer with one of these fantastic events happening across the county. It's the perfect last-chance to spend time with the family whilst the days are long and the weather is fine. Don't forget to check out our other articles on the best places for picnics, walks, and so much more if you're looking for further ideas about how to spend the bank holiday.

Quayside Music Festival

Weymouth

The Quayside Music Festival is now firmly established as one of Weymouth’s premier events bringing a huge range of talented musicians to the purpose built stage on Weymouth Quayside alongside Weymouth Town Bridge and The Rendezvous harbour side pub and entertainment venue. Expect a full line-up of great music across the two days of the festival.

Learn more

BeCider Sea

Burton Bradstock

The little festival that packs a big punch – a super friendly and chilled atmosphere meaning you can relax, let your hair down and enjoy yourselves without a care in the world! Camping is included in the price of a ticket and you can also treat yourself to one of their glamping experiences.

Learn more

The Old Chalk Way

Lyme Regis

If you fancy a true challenge of stamina, Bikepacking Buds are organising a 430km ride across the three days. The route follows the Old Chalk Way through some of the most beautiful areas of the country. If people are interested in joining later or leaving early, each campsite will be 10km or less from a train station. You also have the option of carrying on another 180km to the end of The Old Chalk Way.

Learn more

Transport of Yesteryear

Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens

Fans of four wheels will be in their element on the August bank holiday weekend, when Transport of Yesteryear members show off their collection of classic, vintage and veteran motor vehicles in the Gardens. A Garden entry ticket provides access to the display, at no extra cost.

Learn more

Dorset Plane Pull

Christchurch

The Dorset Plane Pull is one of our favourite events and involves teams of no more than 20 people pulling a Boeing 737, weighing in at 35,000Kg, a distance of 50 metres in the quickest time possible. If you think you have what it takes and fancy something a bit different, get a few mates together and enter as a team.

You don’t have to pull to enjoy the event, watching is just as much fun as taking part. The day plays host to a number of other activities including BBQ, stalls, live entertainment and even something for younger spectators.

Learn more

Anonymous Festival

Borough Gardens, Dorchester

On the Bank Holiday Monday, Borough Gardens will come alive as the new home for this popular festival. Expect free entry and a range of family activities you all can enjoy.

Learn more

The 2022 British BMX Championships

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will see the top BMX riders from around the UK descend on its shores over the August Bank Holiday weekend this year, as it hosts the prestigious finale to the 2022 British BMX Series. Expect a fast-paced and thrilling day of competition.

Learn more

Sausage & Cider Festival Part II

The Angel, Poole

You can probably guess from the name what our next event involves. Enjoy an afternoon at this delightful pub that always has a full social calendar, enjoying local produce in the last of the summer sun.

Learn more

Pier Pressure

Key West Bar & Grill, Bournemouth

Finally, we have a party to celebrate the end of summer in style. Bournemouth Pier will come alive with music and dancing that you will not want to miss.

Learn more

