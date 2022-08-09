Things to do in Hampshire this August bank holiday weekend

Fast cars and great music make CarFest South an unmissable event in Hampshire this August Bank Holiday Weekend - Credit: N Mitchell / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

If your looking for something fun to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend, we have some excellent events and activities to discover in Hampshire.





50s & 60s Weekend at The Watercress Line

Head back in time to the 50s and 60s over the August bank holiday with The Watercress Line. Dress up in your finest fair to take part in the costume competition, or perhaps a hula hoop challenge is more your style.

There will also be vintage displays, steam engine magic, music, dancing and delicious food and drink available.

Where: Taking place across the 4 heritage stations on The Watercress Line

When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.watercressline.co.uk/50s-60s-weekend





Awesome Archery at The Mary Rose Museum

The whole family can try their hand at a spot of archery at The Mary Rose Museum from the August bank holiday Monday through to Wednesday 31st august.

Interestingly during Tudor times, kids would learn archery from the age of 7!

Where: The Mary Rose Museum, Main Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3PY

When: Monday 29th to Wednesday 31st August 2022

More information: www.maryrose.org/events-awesome-archery





CarFest South

Get ready for a weekend of fast cars and superb music at CarFest South, all in the name of charity. The lineup includes Faithless Sound System (previously Faithless), James Blunt, Rag'n'bone Man, Paloma Faith, Steps, Bob Marley Revival, Jack Savorett, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Odell, Basement Jaxx DJ Set, and so much more!

Where: Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton, Basingstoke, Hants RG25 3DR

When: Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August 2022

More information: www.carfest.org





Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again at Chawton House

Sit back and relax on the South Lawn of Chawton House and be spirited away to the beautiful greek island of Kalokairi via the music of ABBA in the hit musical Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again. Dress up, singing along and dancing is very much encouraged.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and under 16's tickets are £8.00.

Where: Chawton House, Chawton, Alton GU34 1SJ

When: Monday 29th August 2022 between 8 pm and 10 pm

More information: www.chawton-house.org.uk/outdoor-cinema-mamma-mia-here-we-go-again





Maize Maze & Sunflowers Picking Fields

Explore a giant maize maze with an Aladin theme this year, you'll uncover clues and take part in a quest to help Aladin and Yasmeena outsmart their evil uncle.

You can also pick beautiful sunflowers for £5 for 6 sunflowers or £1 each.

Where: Bickton Manor Farm, Fordingbridge, Hampshire SP6 2HA

When: Saturday 13th to Monday 29th August 2022 between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm

More information: www.pickingpatch.com/maize-maze-pyo-sunflowers-fordingbridge





