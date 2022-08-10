August bank holiday 2022: 5 things to do in Suffolk

If you're looking for something fun to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend, we have some excellent events and activities to discover in Suffolk.





Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival

Foodies can rejoice that the annual Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival will be back this summer for its 10th anniversary.

Sample delectable delicacies from over 100 stalls, learn from pros with one of many cooking demonstrations and take home some local produce from the farmer's market.

Where: Bury St Edmunds Town Centre

When: Sunday 28th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.visit-burystedmunds.co.uk/food-drink-festival-2022





Thegns of Mercia: Anglo-Saxon re-enactment

Step back in time 1000 years ago with the help of the fabulous Thegns of Merica at Sutton Hoo.

There will be plenty of Anglo-Saxon-themed activities over the weekend, including jewellery making and discovering how the famous helmets would be adorned. You can also witness a beautiful poetry reading accompanied by a harp.

Where: Sutton Hoo, Tranmer House, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 3DJ

When: Sunday 28th to Monday 29th August 2022

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/thegns-of-mercia-sutton-hoo





Disco in the Park

Get your dancing shoes on and head over to Wherstead Park for an epic disco event on the Bank holiday weekend.

Charlotte Moss, the resident DJ, will be playing the best Disco, house and summer tunes. There will be game stations, an outdoor bar and delicious food available too.

Where: Wherstead Park, The St, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2BJ

When: 27th and 28th August 2022

More information: www.whersteadpark.co.uk/upcoming-events





Cream Tea Cruise on Sailing Barge Victor

Could there be a more perfect way to pass a Sunday afternoon than indulging in a cream tea while sailing on a beautiful boat? We think not.

The trip starts at 1 pm, and the boat will return at 5 pm. Tickets cost £39.50 per adult and £29.50 per child (under 16s); there are usually 40 spaces available, so it's best to book as soon as possible.

Where: Ipswich, Common Quay, Ipswich IP4 1BY

When: Sunday 28th August 2022

More information: www.sbvictor.co.uk/cream-tea-cruise-sunday





Alice in Wonderland open-air theatre

Get ready for an absolutely bonkers and family-friendly production of Lewis Carrol's timeless classic Alice in Wonderland this bank holiday weekend.

Where: Thorington, Nr. Southwold, Suffolk, IP17 3RB

When: Sunday 28th August 2022 at 5 pm and Monday 29th August 2022 at 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.thoringtontheatre.co.uk/box-office





