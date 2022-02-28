10 of the best things to do in Essex in March
From workshops to exhibitions, here's our guide for things to do in Essex this March...
1. RHS Plant Pests and Diseases workshop, Chelmsford
The award-winning RHS Hyde Hall in Chelmsford welcomes you to join them for its Plant Pests and Diseases workshop. Hyde Hall’s head of site, Ian Le Gros, says, ‘The arrival of new pests and diseases in the UK is linked to the rise in the volume and diversity of plants being imported.
'Changes in climate, especially warmer winters, may also enable more pests and diseases to become established in our gardens. Therefore, learning about solutions for plant pests and diseases will help you to slow and even halt problems before they take hold and ensure your garden remains looking beautiful.’
Date: March 23; 10am-3.30pm
Tickets: £50/£63 member/non-member
Address: RHS Garden Hyde Hall, Creephedge Lane, Rettendon Common, Chelmsford CM3 8ET
Website: rhs.org.uk
2. Forest Bathing, Basildon
Essex Wildlife Trust is hosting an exciting event this month, Forest Bathing Natural Mindfulness Practices. Located at Langdon Nature Discovery Park in Basildon on March 18 (10am-3pm), it welcomes you to experience and learn a variety of exercises and activities in any green space.
For those who are not familiar with forest bathing, it is not just for wilderness lovers. According to National Geographic, ‘The term emerged in Japan in the 1980s as a physiological and psychological exercise called shinrin-yoku (forest bathing or taking in the forest atmosphere).’
Date: March 18; 10am-3pm
Tickets: £45
Address: Lower Dunton Road, Basildon SS16 6EB
Website: essexwt.org.uk
3. Omid Djalili, Colchester
Omid Djalili is at Charter Hall in Colchester for one night only with his The Good Times Tour. The British-Iranian actor and comedian is known for his legendary stand-up performances and will be entertaining the Colchester crowd on March 4. But where did his ideas for the tour come from? ‘After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people at a drive-in gig.’ It seems Omid Djalili is now back where he belongs – on stage!
Date: March 4; 8pm
Tickets: From £27.50
Address: Charter Hall, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester CO1 1YH
Website: colchester-events.co.uk
4. The Sensational 60s Experience, Clacton-on-Sea
Are you a fan of 1960s music or want to relive your childhood memories through some classic hits? This could be one for you and your loved ones. On March 19, the Westcliff Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea is hosting a mammoth ’60s show, The Sensational 60s Experience.
With three hours of pure nostalgia from Mike Pender MBE (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas, it seems you will be in for a night of dancing, singing and a lot of fun!
Date: March 19, 7.30pm
Tickets: £29
Address: West Cliff Theatre, Tower Road, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1LE
Website: westcliffclacton.co.uk
5. Made From This Land, Southend-on-Sea
Local artist Emma Edmondson has created a site-specific public art project at Focal Point Gallery. The gallery explains, ‘On the deeds of many houses in Southchurch, there is a covenant stating that residents are not allowed to make bricks or tiles from the clay underneath their feet. Edmondson will be exploring the untold history of local brickfields to create a permanent artwork formed of the clay of Southchurch.’
Date: March 1 to June 30
Address: Focal Point Gallery, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 1NB
Website: fpg.org.uk
6. ERO Presents: Excellent Essex, Chelmsford
Author Gillian Darley will be discussing her thought-provoking book, Excellent Essex, which has got the county talking over the last few years. It is ‘in praise of Britain’s most misunderstood county and those aspects of Essex’s story, landscape history, architecture and sense of place.’
Date: March 8; 10.30am-12pm
Admission: £5
Address: Essex Record Office, Chelmsford, CM2 6YT
Website: essexrecordoffice.co.uk
7. Bird-spotting walk, Purfleet
Bird-spotting enthusiasts, this is for you. The RSPB is the UK's largest nature conservation charity and its Rainham Marshes site is well-known for being a haven for all kinds of wildlife.
Go along for your chance to spot a myriad of birds, along with water voles, dragon flies and the host of other critters calling the marshes home.
Date: March 12; 9.30am-2pm
Cost: Free, £2 donation suggested
Address: RSPB Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Road, Purfleet RM19 1SZ
Website: eventbrite.co.uk
8. The Emporium, Saffron Walden
As we know, it is important to shop consciously and keep sustainability at the forefront, and The Emporium in Saffron Walden is a good way of doing just that.
Selling a variety of vintage and retro items, bric-a-brac, knitwear, homemade preserves and much more, it makes shopping easy and eco-friendly.
Date: March 15; 9am-4pm
Address: Town Hall, Saffron Walden, CB101HR
Contact: 01371 830 783
9. The Kitchen Sink, Hornchurch
If you are looking for something funny this month, the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch production The Kitchen Sink could be one to add to the diary. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this new production of Tom Wells’ award-winning play shows an ‘affectionate and sweet portrait of working-class family life.’
Date: March 17-April 6
Tickets: From £12.50
Address: Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, RM11 1QT
Website: queens-theatre.co.uk
10. Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea, Epping
Looking for ideas on how to celebrate this Mother’s Day? Copped Hall is hosting an early treat with delicious homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones served with a pot of tea, and a glass of prosecco. Also, do take advantage of the stunning grounds.
Date: March 26
Tickets: £25 and booking is essential
Address: Copped Hall, Epping, CM16 5HR
Website: coppedhalltrust.org.uk