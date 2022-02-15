8 things to do in Hampshire this half term

From arts and crafts to roarsome dinosaurs, there's plenty to do in Hampshire this half term...



Whose Beak?, Itchen Valley Country Park, Southampton

When: February 19-27

How much: £3 per child including prize

Take in the slow awakenings of spring at Itchen Valley Country Park in this fun trail, which encourages the family to spot various birds that inhabit the park. Learn about how each bird uses its beak to survive and thrive in the wild. Not only is discovering wildlife fun but getting the kids out and about in the fresh air is relaxing and rewarding for all the family.

Half Term Activities, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

When: February 19-27

How much: From £24, child £19

Well known for their night time raids often undertaken in darkness, the Coastal Forces squads of the Second World War are the inspiration behind family activities this February half term at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to search by torchlight to hunt hidden treasures in play days, spaces and puzzles throughout the area. You can also see the new Night Hunters: The Royal Navy's Coastal Forces at War gallery here too.

Glass Painting, West End Centre, Alderton

When: February 22

How much: £12

Youngsters aged 8 plus can get creative with glass painting, by decorating their own Lantern Jam Jars at the West End Centre. Not only will they make something to take home to show friends and family whilst having a fantastic time! It's a fun, relaxing and friendly environment, and is a great way to discover new talents and abilities.

So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs?, The Anvil, Basingstoke

When: February 23

How much: £15.50

Get ready to go on an exciting pre-historic adventure with Dr Ben Garrod, as he explores the biggest, deadliest and weirdest predators that ever roamed the planet. Pitting the knowledge of unwitting adults against their all-knowing kids, Dr Ben presents an interactive, educational and highly entertaining show using film footage from BBC's Planet Dinosaur. Test your knowledge in this roarsome show – now bigger and better than ever.

Groove in peace and quiet at Groundlings Theatre's silent disco - Credit: Unsplash/Аида Тикиева



Family Silent Disco, Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

When: February 22-23

How much: £4

Looking after little ones this half term and need a fun way to get them active? We’ve got you covered. This grooving silent disco will be packed with kids tunes, so you can all dance an hour away. It’s a lovely way for them to potentially meet new friends – plus, the perks of a silent disco is that you can always take your headphones off for a few seconds of peace and quiet…

Grease, New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

When: February 24-26

How much: £14, concessions £13, family £52

If a trip to the theatre is the event you want (ooh ooh ooh), head to New Theatre Royal for an evening of terrific tunes. Stage One Youth Theatre will be performing the show with groove and meaning – a timeless story which many people list among their all-time favourite musicals. The talented youth theatre group have recently performed We Will Rock You at the theatre to great acclaim, so this is sure to provide another hugely entertaining evening.

Bushcraft Pancake Cooking, Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey

When: February 25

How much: £15 per child

It doesn’t have to be the parents that do all the cooking on that flipping day of the year. At the beautiful Harold Hillier Gardens, accompanied children aged 4-14 can learn how to cook delicious treats over the campfire. Afterwards, they can use the tasty learned on Shrove Tuesday the following week. With two sessions at 10am and 1pm, it will fill up their tums and fill an afternoon with fun.

Enchanted Fairy and Pixie Trail, Red House Museum and Gallery, Alderton

When: Until March 6

How much: £1 per trail, museum admission free

Sprinkle some magic into your half term by visiting Red House Museum, which is being visited this February by magical fairies and secretive pixies. Here you can explore the garden and museum and seek out the doors to their little homes, and see how many can you find? Afterwards, children can receive a fun gift to take home.

