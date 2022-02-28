10 things to do in Hampshire this March

From Mother's Day activities to marvellous music, there's plenty to see and do in Hampshire this March...



Remi Harris Trio: Light and Shade, The Spring, Havant

When: March 4

How much: £14, concessions £13

Acclaimed guitarist Remi Harris and his band are set to play an eclectic show at The Spring, with music ranging from the acoustic jazz of the 30s and 40s to the electric blues of the 60s and 70, as well as original compositions, improvisations and new arrangements of familiar tunes. The ease and warmth of Remi’s stage presence, together with his virtuoso talent, will have concert goers captivated by his passion for the guitar.

Suzi Ruffell and Friends, Forest Arts Centre, New Milton

When: March 5

How much: From £12

Comedian and actress Suzi Ruffell, who has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, The One Show, House of Game and Harry Hill's Clubnite amongst many other TV shows, is bringing laughs to the Forest Arts Centre. She’ll be testing out new material with the help of her friends, so you’ll be able to enjoy brand new jokes before everybody else. Ruffell’s shows regularly sell out, so if you’re thinking about going, make sure you get your tickets fast.

Luxmuralis: Science, Winchester Cathedral

When: March 7-12

How much: £10.25, child £7

Walk through the history of Science in the stunning interior of Winchester Cathedral, where every inch of the Cathedral will be full of stunning original compositions. The display will see the almost 1000-year-old building become the canvas for an exploration of the way in which scientists have shaped the past and will influence the future. This unforgettable multi-sensory experience will beautifully transport you through elements, molecules, DNA, and the greatest discoveries of humanity.

Peter Pan, New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

When: March 10-12

How much: £22, child £19.50

Take a trip to Neverland (…okay, Portsmouth) to see this magical show by Rare Productions. On a quest to find stories, Peter returns to the real world and meets The Darling children. When they accompany Peter, they learn to fly, get involved in all sorts of adventures, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever. Set to provide fun for all the family, it’s a lovely way to sprinkle pixie dust onto your March calendar.

Dear Zoo, The Haymarket, Basingstoke

When: March 13

How much: £17.50, under 16s £15.50

Rod Campbell’s much-loved lift the flap book has been a firm favourite with children and parents for nearly forty years. Lovingly adapted for the stage, his distinctive illustrations leap from the page in this colourful show packed full of puppetry, songs and, of course, all the animals from the zoo. With lots of laughs and audience interaction, Dear Zoo is the perfect introduction to theatre for young children.

Someone Like You: The Adele Songbook, Kings Theatre, Southsea

When: March 20

How much: £27.50, child £18

This stunning live concert performance will celebrate the music of one of our generation’s finest singer-songwriters. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, the outstanding Katie Markham leads a super-talented six-piece band through all your favourite Adele hits plus much more in this internationally acclaimed show – from powerhouse performances with Force 10 vocals through to intimate torch songs and a spellbinding sit down acoustic section. Be sure to pack tissues.

The Night Sky Show, Quay Arts, Newport

When: March 26

How much: £15 advance, £17 on the door

Have you ever looked up to the sky and wish you knew more about it? The Night Sky Show will take you on an epic journey from our celestial back yard and across the cosmos. It will help you understand and enjoy the heavens above and the universe beyond. Don’t worry about it being too technical either – it will all be presented in an entertaining and easily absorbed way. Prepare for a truly fun, entertaining and memorable evening.

Mother’s Day Lunch, Oakley Hall Hotel, Basingstoke

When: March 26-27

How much: £65 per person

Looking for a luxurious gift for your mother? Treat her with a luxury dining experience at Oakley Hall Hotel. This sumptuous three course menu includes duck breast or sous vide trout to start, a choice of roasts, plus desserts like a decadent chocolate sphere. As well as fizz on arrival there will will be a floral arrangement for each mum, making it a great option for bringing friends and family to share the occasion.

Mother’s Day Paddle, Hazel Copse Farm, Beaulieu

When: March 27

How much: £37, child £21

Treat mum to the mother of all gifts this Mother's Day; a wonderful paddle on the Beaulieu River. You'll enjoy a gentle guided tour through the idyllic Beaulieu River Nature Reserve, where mum can relax, feel spectacular and take in the views whilst enjoying some boating and bubbles.

Nutcracker, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

When: March 29-April 4

How much: £24.50-£49.50

The sweetest of all of Matthew Bourne's treats is returning to Southampton for one week only. Nutcracker! follows Clara’s journey through a shimmering, ice-skating wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland. Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and Anthony Ward’s delectable sets and costumes combine with Bourne’s dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic. Expect a sprinkling of delicious new surprises in this re-imagined production.

