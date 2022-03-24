Here's your guide to the best events in Hertfordshire this April, from music concerts to family events for the kids...

1.Henry Moore Exhibition, Perry Green

A new exhibition is celebrating Henry Moore’s work at a key time for the sculptor.

Henry Moore: The Sixties provides an insight into one of the artist’s most pivotal decades. It was during this period that Moore experimented with new materials and techniques which enabled him to work on an increasingly monumental scale.

It details his collaborations and the reception to his work from the art world. The exhibition at Henry Moore Studios and Gardens in Perry Green will feature rarely seen sculptures, drawings, graphics and a wealth of archive material. A fascinating insight into an innovative artist.

Date: Until October 30

Time: Wednesday to Sunday 11am-5pm

Tickets: £16

Address: Henry Moore Studios and Gardens, Dane Tree House, Perry Green SG10 6EE

Website: henry-moore.org

2. Fun on the farm, Letchworth

Grab your wellies and explore a delightful working farm this spring, At Standalone Farm - a 125-acre site on the edge of Letchworth - there’s plenty to keep the family entertained from daily lamb feeding and milking demos to pony grooming.

There's also arts and crafts fun and tractor rides or work out the clues and complete the Easter egg hunt to win a prize. Pack a picnic or head to the revamped Greenway Café. A hidden gem.

Time: Monday to Sunday; 10am- 5pm

Cost: From £7.50/£6.50 adults/children; concessions and group tickets available

Address: Wilbury Way, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4JN

Website: standalonefarm.com

3. Barry Humphries on Tour, Radlett

Catch Barry Humphries as he embarks on a UK tour, starting at The Radlett Centre, before it hits the West End later this year. Humphries, the hilarious talent behind his much-loved alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, will be taking a trip through his theatrical career and equally colourful life to reveal the man behind the mask, in a show of the same name.

‘It is really about this character called me. I’m not in disguise,’ he says. With some surprising stories and outrageous anecdotes, it's a unique chance to meet the man behind the characters.

Date: April 4-5

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £26.50

Address: The Radlett Centre, 1 Aldenham Avenue, Radlett WD7 8HL

Website: radlettcentre.co.uk

4. Hertford Arts Festival, Hertford

A month-long arts fest in Hertford celebrates creativity in its many forms. Artists will be exhibiting at over 25 pop-up venues with works ranging from sculpture to textiles and photography to painting; many of which will be on sale.

Alongside the arts trail there's a street art festival on April 22 showcasing local talent with live entertainment - watch street dancers and performers, listen to music and keep the children happy with art and craft workshops. And theatre lovers can enjoy performances running from April 4-9, including The Hound of Baskervilles, as part of Hertford Theatre Week.

Date: April 4-May 7

Times, location & ticket costs vary

Website: hertford.gov.uk

5. Easter Golden Goose Chase, Ashridge

This is not just an Easter egg hunt but a golden goose hunt. Mysterious golden eggs have been appearing all around the gardens of historic Ashridge House - can young visitors unscramble their letters and find the Golden Goose?

Head off with the children through the gardens, between the trees and giant candy creations for the illusive eggs to reveal the Golden Goose's hiding place. For successful egg-splorers delicious prizes await. There's also Easter colouring and a 'goodie booth' with tasty treats.

Date: April 10-22

Time: The hunt should take around 45-60 minutes, first hunt of the day is at 9am, and the last is at 4pm

Cost: £8.50/£6.50 adults/children

Address: Ashridge House, Berkhamsted HP4 1NS

Website: ashridgehouse.org.uk

6. Wildflower Walk, Welwyn

This guided wildflower walk with the reserves team at Stocking Spring Wood in Welwyn will introduce you to many species of woodland flowers. Learn where and when to find woodland flowers and how to identify them.

The team will give an introduction to traditional woodland management and how Stocking Springs is managed to benefit the flowers that grow on the reserve. Suitable for adults and older children.

Date: April 12

Time: 10.30am-12pm

Cost: Free, but a £5 donation to the charity is encouraged

Address: Stocking Spring Wood, Welwyn AL6 9BL

Website: hertswildlifetrust.org.uk

Ben Garron with Sir David Attenborough for the filming of BBC's Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard - Credit: BBC / Windfall Films / Julian Schwanitz

7. Dinosaur discovery, Potters Bar

Did you know T-Rex probably cooed like a pigeon rather than roared like a lion? So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs? is a show based on a series of books by Dr Ben Garrod who is coming to Wyllyotts Theatre.

The evolutionary biologist and presenter - most recently appearing on BBC One's Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard - will guide the audience through the biggest, deadliest and weirdest prehistoric predators that roamed the planet using the latest science. An interactive family show that's both educational and entertaining for fiver-years up.

tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

Date: April 13

Time: 3pm

Cost: From £12

Address: Wyllyotts Theatre, Elstree Way Borehamwood WD6 1JY

Website: tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

8. A Night Out With Rory Bremner, Harpenden

Master impersonator Rory Bremner will be in conversation with Tommy Pearson at The Eric Morecambe Centre to discuss his career as mimic, satirist and writer. A regular on our screens for the past 35 years, Bremner has impersonated prime ministers and presidents, from Clinton to Cameron.

He has also been a presenter, writer, quiz-show host, translator and hit the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing. A Night Out With… is part of a series of interviews with figures in comedy and broadcasting.

Date: April 21

Time: 8pm

Cost: £25

Address: Eric Morecambe Centre, Rothamstead Park, Harpenden AL5 2FR

Website: the-emc.co.uk

Award winning saxophonist Amy Dickson will be joining St Albans Choral Society for a concert in St Albans Cathedral - Credit: Christian Mushenko



9. St Albans Choral Society​​​​​​​, St Albans

After a two-year absence, St Albans Choral Society returns to St Albans Cathedral for its annual concert, and this year they are accompanied by Classical BRIT Award winner, saxophonist Amy Dickson described as 'one of the world's six best classical saxophonists ever'.

The programme of Music for Troubled Times includes Richard Blackford’s critically acclaimed Pietà, commissioned by the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus and St Albans Choral Society and awarded the Ivor Novello Composer Award. The piece will be followed by Haydn’s Nelson Mass. A celebration of hope and live music in uncertain times.

Date: April 23

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £10-£30

Address: St Albans Cathedral, Sumpter Yard, St Albans, AL1 1BY

Website: stalbanscathedral.org

10. Super group choir, St Albans

'I’ve chosen a programme, hopefully for all tastes, with popular classics alongside Broadway songs in stunning choral arrangements,' says conductor Robin White of the return to the stage of Alban Voices.

The celebrate choir, made up of talent from various local and London choirs, will be joined by the Take-5 Quartet playing 1950s jazz, plus John and Mandy Wyatt with gypsy music for violin and piano. The concert at St Saviour's church is in aid of St Albans Action for Homeless.

Date: April 23

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £20/£15 full/student, includes a glass of wine or soft drink

Address: St Saviours Church Hall, 25 Sandpit La, Sandpit Lane, St Albans AL1 4DF

Website: jumblebee.co.uk

11. Kimpton Art Show, Kimpton

This exhibition and sale brings together over 100 artists with work ranging from traditional to contemporary. The show, in the pretty parish church of St Peter and St Paul’s with views over the Mimram Valley, features talented new artists as well as those with established reputations working in paint, sculpture, ceramics, photography, glass and textiles.

Prices for pieces start at £20, so if you haven’t thought about buying original art before, this is a good opportunity to do so without breaking the bank. There’s also live entertainment in the church. It's all part of the long-running Kimpton May Festival, with events across the village over the weekend.

Date: April 29-May 2

Time: Friday April 29 6pm-9pm; Saturday April 30 10am-5pm; Sunday May 1 11am-5pm; Monday May 2 10am-3pm​​​​​​​

Cost: Opening night £5, weekend £1

Address: St Peter & St Paul Church, Church Lane, Kimpton SG4 8RR

Website: kimptonartshow.co.uk

12. Try a triathlon, St Albans

Ever wanted to take on a triathlon but thought it might be a bit, well, of an effort? Then the Mayor's Triathlon might be for you. Participants will cycle 5km on stationary bikes before swimming eight lengths of the pool at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre before running 3km in neighbouring Verulamium Park.

The family friendly event takes anything from 40 minutes to four hours to complete. 'You can go as fast or as slow as you like. It's a great challenge for people who've never done a triathlon before, and also for those who just want to kick-start the season,' says leisure centre manager Lesley Garner. Minimum age 12 years, and money raised will go to the charity YouthTalk.

Date: April 24

Time: 10am

Cost: £25 to enter,

Address: Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, Holywell Hill, St Albans AL1 2DL

Website: eventbrite.co.uk

13. Herts Garden Show, Knebworth

Green fingers at the ready as Knebworth House hosts the Hertfordshire Garden Show. There's plenty of inspiration for the months ahead with around 100 exhibitors, including more than 30 nurseries, selling a wide variety of plants and offering expert advice.

There are also displays of garden furniture, water features, garden tools and sculptures. In fact, everything to make your garden grow and look fabulous. Tickets include access to the formal gardens of the stately home and the adventure playground and dinosaur trail.

Date: April 30-May 2

Time: 11am-5pm

Cost: From £12.50

Address: Knebworth House, Old Knebworth Lane, Stevenage SG1 2AX

Website: knebworthhouse.com



