Fun Things to Do in Hertfordshire This July 2022

From open air cinema to stand up and more, here's your guide on the best events and thing to do in Hertfordshire this July...

1 Luna Cinema, St Albans, Harpenden & Knebworth House

Grab a blanket, chairs and picnic and enjoy a movie as the sun goes down on a beautiful location. This year Luna Cinema is going one better and offering comfy sofas. From June 28 to July 10 their big screen will be at Highfield Park in St Albans before moving to Harpenden Common and then Knebworth House where a highlight of the tour, Oasis at Knebworth 1996, will be shown. The seven films include the new Bond and the new West Side Story.

Dates: June 28-July 10

Times: 9.15pm (sunset)

Tickets: From £17.50

Address: Highfield Park, Highfield Lane, St Albans, AL4 0RE; Harpenden Common, Harpenden AL5 1DT; Knebworth House, Knebworth, Hertfordshire, SG1 2AX

Website: thelunacinema.com

2 Open Air Cinema, Ashridge House

Ashridge House is putting on its own screenings season this summer with nine classics to choose from in its beautiful grounds. Running from June 27 to August 4, films include Pretty Woman, Hairspray and Romeo and Juliet or singalong to The Greatest Showman. You can even buy a picnic there.

Date: June 27; July 1; August 1-4

Time: Gates open 6.30pm

Tickets: From £17.50

Address: Berkhamsted, HP4 1NS

Website: ashridgehouse.org.uk

3 Bandstand Sundays, Watford

Want to pass a lazy afternoon listening to live music for free? Cassiobury Park will be hosting acts on its bandstand each Sunday over the summer. The programme of shows has everything from jazz to ukulele and gospel to traditional brass bands, including the Watford Band, Easy Street Swing Band. On July 31 the bandstand also hosts the Big JiveSwing Festival, one of UK's largest free jazz festivals featuring international Jazz musicians, bands and dancers.

Date: July 31

Time: 2pm-4pm

Tickets: Free, unticketed

Address: Cassiobury Park bandstand, WD18 7HY

Website: watfordbigevents.co.uk

Go behind the scenes at the Natural History Museum in Tring - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Tring

4 Voyage of Discovery, Tring

This tour, a voyage of discovery, looks at the great lengths explorers like Darwin and Shackleton took for science with the rare chance to look at historic specimens, including from a world-renowned bird collection, and the expeditions that discovered them. Visitors to The Natural History Museum in Tring will also learn about the different collections and how they are prepared, conserved and used by researchers around the world. £10.

Date: July 7

Time: 11am-12pm

Tickets: £10

Address: Akeman Street, Tring HP23 6AP

Website: nhm.ac.uk

5 Pedal For Pounds Charity Bike Ride, Letchworth

Get on your bike for a community cycle ride through beautiful north Hertfordshire countryside. You don't have to be Sir Bradley Wiggins, Pedal for Pounds is open to riders of all abilities. Starting and ending at Letchworth Hall Hotel, there's a choice of 30, 40 or 50 mile routes with refreshment stations along the way. Registration is £25. All money raised goes to Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth.

Date: July 10

Time: 8am-3pm

Tickets: Registration £25

Address: Letchworth Lane, Letchworth Garden City SG6 3NP

Website: ghhospicecare.org.uk

6 World Food Festival, Hertford

Hertford Castle Beer and World Food Festival in the ground of the historic site will have your taste buds singing. Stalls will offer food from around the globe including Mexican, Spanish and Thai. There's live music and a beer tent offering a variety of local and national beers, ales and ciders. We, meanwhile, will be heading to the dedicated gin and Prosecco area. The festival is part of the two-day Hertford Food and Drink Festival with street food markets, cookery demos, restaurants events and promotions around the town.

Date: July 10

Time: 12pm-6pm

Tickets: Free

Address: The Castle, Hertford SG14 1HR

Website: gohertford.co.uk

7 Rose Royce, Stevenage

Bit of a disco diva? Then you're in for a treat as Rose Royce come to Gordon Craig Theatre to perform their legendary hits. They started the disco explosion with Car Wash in 1976 following up with hits including Wishing On A Star, Is It Love You're After, Love Don't Live Here Anymore and I Wanna Get Next To You. The line-up includes original vocalist Miss Gwen Dickey and we are told she is sounding better than ever.

Date: July 15

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £32

Address: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Website: gordon-craig.co.uk

8 Todd in the Hole Festival, Todds Green

There's six stages with over 80 acts at this boutique family festival. Listen to renowned cover bands including Highly Minogue, UK Fleetwood Mac and The Bob Marley Revival, as well up and coming local talent. Spandau's Martin Kemp, Pat Sharp and Ibiza legend Dave Pearce will be on the decks. Aidan O'Neill will be keeping kids (and adults no doubt) entertained and and there’s the unmissable Great British Elvis Off. Great food, music and family fun. From £29.

Date: July 15-17

Tickets: From £29

Address: Bury Wood, Todd’s Green, Stevenage, SG1 2JE

Website: toddinthehole.co.uk

Seashell by Sharon Korek, one of the more than 50 artists at HVA Big Art Fair in Hitchin - Credit: Sharon Korek





9 Herts Visual Arts’ Big Art Fair, Hitchin

The county's creatives will be showcasing their art at this year’s Herts Visual Arts’ Big Art Fair. The event at Hitchin Town Hall features more than 50 artists, artisan-makers and designers selling everything from greetings cards to large statement pieces. Works range from classical to contemporary, decorative to functional and figurative to abstract. It's a great opportunity to meet local artists and buy unique pieces.

Date: July 15-17

Time: TBC

Tickets: £2

Address: Hitchin Town Hall, Brand Street, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Website: hvaf.org.uk

10 Battle Proms, Hatfield

Take hampers and champers for this rousing celebration of British military and musical might at Hatfield House which always goes with a bang. The classical and nostalgic music is accompanied by a Spitfire air display, cavalry charge and fireworks. Enjoy vintage songs from the Battle Proms Belles and join in the flag waving and singing with rousing renditions of Last Night of the Proms favourites Rule, Britannia! Land of Hope and Glory and Beethoven’s Battle Symphony. It's all topped off with cannon fire.

Date: July 16

Time: 4.30pm-10.30pm

Tickets: From £21

Address: Hatfield House, Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5HX

Website: battleproms.com

Veteran folk singer Richard Thompson joins many great acts at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo





11 Folk By the Oak, Hatfield

It's a little bit more sedate the next day as Hatfield House hosts Folk by the Oak. Two stages will showcase up and coming talent and award-winning acts including The Proclaimers, Richard Thompson, The Unthanks, Sam Sweeney Band and Spell Songs. Alongside the music there's craft and vintage tents with creative workshops and kids' activities. A happy mix of village fete and festival.

Date: July 17

Time: 12pm-10.30pm

Tickets: From £21

Address: Hatfield House, Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5HX

Website: hatfield-house.co.uk; folkbytheoak.com

12 The Great British Food Festival, Knebworth House

The Great British Food Festival has a tasty recipe for a fun day out. There’s chef demos, foraging walks and talks, a dedicated barbecue stage and cultivating tips from the grow your own stage. The line-up includes over 100 top local and national producers. Listen to live music and sample street food. For the littluns there's cookery classes, circus skill workshops and treasure hunts.

Date: July 16-17

Time: 10am-5pm

Tickets: From £11.50

Address: Old Knebworth Lane, Stevenage. SG1 2AX

Website: greatbritishfoodfestival.com

13 Sandon Calling Festival, Standon

Standon Calling is boutique music festival set in picturesque countryside attracts big names. Dance until the early hours, enjoy comedy, talks and great music. This year's line up includes Razorlight, Example, Madness, Anne- Marie, Loyle Carner and Primal Scream and there's a host of new talent to enjoy too.Other events include the mad fancy dress parade - this year's theme is who let the toys out, a dog show, kid's activities, wellbeing workshops, and camping and glamping. Take the family, it's great for all ages.

Date: July 21-24

Tickets: From £76.30

Address: Standon Lordship SG11 1EF

Website: standon-calling.com

Sarah Pascoe, one of many top acts at St Albans Comedy Garden - Credit: Dawn Sedgwick Management

14 Comedy Garden, At Albans

There's a dazzling array of talent at this al fresco comedy event in Verulamium Park. St Albans Comedy Garden will feature Dylan Moran, Sara Pascoe, Ed Bryne, Kerry Godliman, David O'Doherty, Al Murray and Reginald D Hunter to name just a few at this five-day feast of fun. If the world is getting you down, head to the park for some light relief. There's street food and summery drinks and cocktails to get you in the spirit.

Date: July 27-31

Time: Gates open

Tickets: £25

Address: Verulamium Park AL1 2DL

Website: stalbanscomedygarden.co.uk





