Friends and family will celebrate Eric Morecambe at the new Harpenden cultural centre named in his honour - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Hertfordshire Life's guide to the best family events, exhibitions, concerts and things to do in the county, this March...

1. Eric Morecambe: All the Right Notes, Harpenden

One of our best-loved comics and long-time Harpenden resident, Eric Morecambe, will be celebrated at a day long event with his friends and family. Michael Parkinson, Angela Rippon, Robin Ince and Richard Herring will be among those at the new Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden to look at the life, both on and off screen, of one-half of one of the most watched and beloved British TV shows in history.

Angela Rippon and Sir Michael reveal what it was like working with 'the boys', while Louis Barfe and Gary Morecambe discuss Eric’s life in and out of the spotlight, plus there's favourite Morecambe and Wise sketches and interviews.

Date: March 6

Cost: From £15

Address: The Eric Morecambe Centre, Rothamsted Park, Harpenden, AL5 2FR

Website: the-emc.co.uk

2. Hertford Symphony Orchestra, Ware

Lovers of classical music are spoilt for choice this month with three concerts to choose from. Hertford Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of Popular Classics at Ware Drill Hall with music including Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet overture-fantasy, Berlioz King Lear overture and Dvořák's Symphony No 7 in D minor.

Date: March 5

Cost: £17

Address: Drill Hall, 17 Amwell End, Ware SG12 9HP

Website: hertfordsymphonyorchestra.org.uk





3. St Albans Symphony Orchestra, St Albans

St Albans Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the work of Malcom Arnold at St Saviour’s Church, St Albans on March 12. Last year was the centenary of the English composer.

Work includes Symphony No 5, a remembrance of four of Arnold’s friends and the Clarinet Concerto No.2 written in 1974 for Benny Goodman and celebrating Arnold’s love of jazz.

Date: March 12

Cost: £18

Address: St Saviours Church Hall, 25 Sandpit Lane, St Albans AL1 4DF

Website: saso.org.uk





4. Watford Philharmonic, Bushy

Watford Philharmonic rounds off the month at the Grand Hall, Bushey Arena, performing Handel’s Messiah. One of the composer's best loved oratorios, this is your chance to hear choral work performed by more than 70 people including soprano Emily Rowley-Jones, mezzo Kate Fun, tenor Matthew Pochin and bass Peter Coleman.

Date: March 26

Cost: £20

Address: Grand Hall, The Bushey Arena, London Road, Bushey WD23 3AA

Website: watfordphilharmonic.co.uk

5. Interconnected Interdependent installation, St Albans

This evolving paper and shadow installation at Trestle Arts Base café is created from reused and recycled materials. Artist Kathryn Holt uses playful paper games from childhood including concertina paper dolls and snowflake cutting and merges them with paper cutting and folding techniques influenced by folk art traditions.

You will also find Kathryn working on pieces on site generating new work inspired by conversations with people in the café. There will be opportunities for visitors to experiment with paper alongside the artist and a free family drop-in workshop takes place on Sunday, March 27, from 2pm to 4pm.





Date: Until April 30

Cost: Free

Address: Trestle Arts Base, Russet Drive, St Albans AL4 0JQ

Website: trestle.org.uk

Flo and Joan bring their unique act to Wyllyotts Theatre, Potters Bar - Credit: Matt Crockett



6. Flo & Joan, Potters Bar

Multi-award-winning musical comedy duo, and sisters, Flo & Joan are bringing their unique, sharp tongued comedy to Wyllyotts Theatre.

The sisters have dusted off their piano and percussion section for new show, Flo and Joan: Sweet Release, an evening of acclaimed songs and comedy discussing important topics of the day such as over-thinking, alien lovers and fringes.

The Telegraph said it 'will have you howling with laughter one minute, wiping away a tear the next.'





Date: March 5

Cost: £17

Address: Wyllyotts Place EN6 2HN

Website: tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

7. Master of the House, Stevenage

A two-hour journey through the world of musical theatre and movie music from stars of the West End, Master of the House includes favourites from Blood Brothers, West Side Story, Miss Saigon, Evita and Wicked.

There are also numbers from the James Bond and Disney songbooks and show medleys celebrating Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. The continually evolving show has been performed to critical acclaim for nearly two decades.





Date: March 13

Cost: £29.50

Address: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ

Website: gordon-craig.co.uk

Plan the perfect big day at Ware Priory's wedding fair - Credit: Rainer Keuenhof

8. East Herts Wedding Fair, Ware

For inspiration on how to make the big day a huge success, the East Herts Wedding Fair at Ware Priory is a must-attend. With leading suppliers from the region including bridalwear specialists, cake designers, caterers, venue dressers, jewellers, photographers and more, there will be two fashion shows and live entertainment, plus look out for special offers on the day and a free prize draw.

The hotel's events team will also be on hand to show you around the wedding venue and to answer any questions, and promise beautifully dressed wedding tables to view.





Date: March 13

Cost: Free admission

Address: High Street, Ware SG12 9AL

Website: warepriory.co.uk

9. Hatfield House's Gardens, Hatfield

The beautiful West Garden at Hatfield House will be open for one special day this month as part of the fundraising National Garden Scheme. Enjoy the colour of spring bulbs in the lime walk, the sundial garden, or walk in the footsteps of Elizabeth I in the garden of Old Palace which was her childhood home.

The adjoining woodland garden is at its best in spring with naturalised daffodils in abundance and carpets of bluebells. There’s delicious cake and coffee waiting at The Coach House Kitchen afterwards.





Date: March 19

Cost: £11/£4 adult/child

Address: Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5HX

Website: hatfield-house.co.uk

Ronnie Scotts All Stars will bring music and stories of the iconic club to The Spotlight, Hoddesdon - Credit: Carl Hyde

10. Ronnie Scott's All Stars Hoddesdon

The Spotlight in Hoddesdon reopens this month and will be welcoming Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club at 60 is a new programme of music, stories and archive images and footage - celebrating the history of the iconic London music venue.

The musical tour features classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at the club, alongside tales of old Soho, miscreant musicians and police raids.

The Observer said: ‘for poise, balance and swing they’re a joy to listen to.’





Date: March 19

Cost: £25

Address: The Spotlight, High Street, Hoddesdon EN11 8BE

Website: thespotlight.ticketsolve.com

11. Daffodil Weekend, Thriplow

This country fair and celebration of the humble daff just over the border in Thriplow near Royston is bound to give springtime cheer. There's activities for all the family and more than 100 stalls to explore.

See blacksmiths at work in the smithy, merry Morris dancers, and enjoy live music around the village. Stop off at Taste of Thriplow for street food and ales or enjoy tea and homemade cake at the Village Tearooms.

With over 100 different varieties of daffodils en masse, it's a blooming good day out.





Date: March 19-20

Cost: From £8

Address: Thriplow Village, SG8 7RD

Website: thriplowdaffodils.org.uk

12. Dogs and Daffs dog show, Hatfield

The annual Dogs and Daffs charity dog show and walk has become a spring-time favourite in Herts.

In the lovely parkland of Hatfield House, this event is great fun and includes flyball demonstrations, a slumbering hound scurry and show classes including best rescue dog, waggiest tail and best young handler (look out for co-judge, Hertfordshire Life editor Richard Young - no bribes please, but he does like cake).

Money raised goes to Digswell Place Group Riding for Disabled based in Welwyn. There are four dog walks around the estate including a wheelchair/buggy friendly route.The shops and cafes of Stable Yard will be open too.





Date: March 20

Cost: £6/ U16 free

Address: Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5HX

Website: dogsanddaffs.weebly.com

13. Hertford Choral Society's Spring Concert, Hertford

Hertford Choral Society will be performing what is regarded as Elgar’s finest choral work for its Spring Concert at All Saints Church, Hertford.

The Dream of Gerontius is based on a poem by John Henry Newman about a man at the end of his life. The choir will be led by BBC Choir of the Year judge, Manvinder Rattan, who featured in a Q&A in our December edition, and will be accompanied by the Aurelian Symphony Orchestra and joined by the Serafine Chamber Choir.

Elgar was quoted as saying, ‘I think Gerontius is far beyond anything I’ve yet done — I like It.' We hope you will like it too.

Date: March 26

Cost: £16/£4 adults/students

Address: All Saints' Church, Hertford SG13 8AY

Website: hertfordchoral.org.uk

14 Evita, Harpenden

Eva Perón’s rise from poor Argentinian girl, to actress, and then wife of the president of Argentina is told by Harpenden Musical Theatre Company at the 70-year-old company's new home, the Eric Morecambe Centre.

Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Oh What a Circus and Buenos Aires. Musical influences include Latin, jazz, pop and traditional Latin American songs.

Date: March 30-April 2

Cost: £19

Address: The Eric Morecambe Centre, Rothamsted Park, Harpenden, AL5 2FR

Website: the-emc.co.uk



















