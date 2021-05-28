Family fun in Cornwall this May half term

Published: 12:46 PM May 28, 2021

We have found all the great activities taking place this half term to entertain both kids and parents.

Half term is just round the corner and, with the weather picking up, it's a great chance for children to let off some steam and spend time with their families. Cornwall has a fantastic range of events happening across the county that are family friendly and will definitely keep even the grown ups occupied.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

29th May - 6th June: May Half Term Fun, The Eden Project

To celebrate being open again, The Eden Project had plenty going on across the week including live music and a new family garden trail. You could even pre-book a picnic to make your visit all the more special.

Book tickets here.

29th May - 6th June: Kids Rule! Pendennis Castle

Pendennis is a great family day out at anytime of the year. For half term, however, they are pulling out all the stops with activities, performances, and storytelling to entertain the whole family.

Find out more here.

29th May - 6th June: Wild Week, Lost Gardens of Heligan

Heligan are hosting a huge number of activities for kids across the week that includes building the largest bug hotel in the world. You can read our full write up here.

Book tickets here.

29th May - 6th June: Love Your Zoo, Newquay

Keep an eye on Newquay Zoo's social media for posts about what goes on behind the scenes to make your visit possible. There will also be chance to win prizes across the week.

More details here.

31st May - 6th June: Roarsome Day, Camel Creek

It's Dino Week at Camel Creek Adventure Park which means a host of shows and a great trail where kids can learn more about the giant creatures that once ruled the Earth.

Book online and get a 10% discount here.

31st May - 4th June: Clay and Nature Activities, Wheal Martyn

Kids can embrace their creative side and make their own clay sculpture inspired by the countryside around Wheal Martyn. On the last day, there is also a chance to paint your own bug house.

Learn more here.

1st - 5th June: Drive-in Movie Theatre, St Austell

Enjoy a fantastic alternative to the cinema and take the kids to a drive-in this half term. Sunset are hosting a mix of film options across the four days that means there's something for everyone. You can choose from the following:

The Little Mermaid The Lion King Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Jurassic Park

Book tickets here.

2nd - 4th June: The Little Mermaid, Liskeard

Sterts Theatre is a truly unique venue, a huge outdoor amphitheatre which you can even enjoy in the rain thanks to its canopied roof. Their junior group will be performing all your favourite tunes from the Disney film, plus three songs from the Broadway musical.

Tickets available here.