Things to do in Essex for Easter 2022

You will be spoilt for choice for things to do in Essex this Easter. Visit Essex, the tourism body for the county, highlights plenty of Easter fun including Easter egg hunts, strolls in bluebell woods, Easter entertainment at farms and visits to unusual museums.

Easter fun at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, Brentwood

Enjoy Easter fun with the delightful residents at Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, Brentwood, where you can be greeted by Fidget and Peaches, the pigs, and Harlequin the Pony, amongst many other endearing animals. Little ones will be super-eggcited to join in the fun with children’s entertainers and, no doubt, will sing along with the choir. The Easter bunny will certainly be there! The Easter Fun days are on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April. A family ticket for four is £24.00. Adults are £7.50, Children and Concessions are £6.50, under 2’s have free entry.

https://www.visitessex.com/whats-on/easter-weekend-p1607461





Easter Egg Hunt at Mountfitchet Castle, Stanstead Mountfitchet

The egg hunt at Mountfitchet Castle, near Stanstead Mountfitchet, opens between 9-18 April, 10am-5pm. Explore the eggciting historic grounds, see the eggnormous Easter rabbits, follow the clues around the castle and toy museum and collect stamps to claim your Easter prize! Watch out too for the animals roaming freely throughout the 10-acre site. Tickets are priced around £13.50 adults, £11 children, and £13 concessions.

https://www.visitessex.com/whats-on/mountfitchet-castle-easter-egg-hunt-p1576881

Essex Wildlife Trust Hanningfield bluebell woods - Credit: Visit Essex

Bluebell woodland walk at Essex Wildlife Trust Hanningfield Nature Discovery Centre, Chelmsford

Walk off those Easter eggs and explore Essex’s ancient woodlands, which are home to some stunning displays of beautiful bluebells. Essex Wildlife Trust’s Hanningfield Nature Discovery Centre, near Chelmsford, offers superb views alongside its 870-acre reservoir. Set in mature woodland, the nature reserve is swathed in a beautiful carpet of bluebells in Spring and there are bird hides and views across the water. Hanningfield is also home to some well-loved characters from the Wind in the Willows stories. Purchase a trail map from the centre to explore the woods and see who you might find along the way! Pathways are buggy friendly. The Discovery Centre is open daily between 10am-4pm.

http://www.visitessex.com/things-to-do/hanningfield-nature-discovery-park-p1267641





Beth Chatto's Garden - Credit: Visit Essex

Get back to nature at Beth Chatto Gardens, Colchester

April is a wonderful time to see plants spring back to life. Treat yourself to a visit to Beth Chatto Gardens, near Colchester, for a stroll through the award-winning gravel, scree, water, woodland and reservoir gardens. Demonstrating how beauty can be created from a piece of wasteland, it’s the perfect inspiration for gardeners to recreate their own slice of paradise. Beth Chatto Gardens also includes a tearoom and well-stocked plant shop, ideal for buying pre-planted bulbs. Tickets are priced at adults £12.50 and children £3.50 and it’s open from 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday.

https://www.visitessex.com/things-to-do/beth-chattos-plants-and-gardens-p1269801





Ride the miniature railway and go on an Easter egg hunt at Museum of Power, Langford, Maldon

Get pumping at the Museum of Power, Longford, Maldon, where you can revel in ‘Marshall’, the pumping engine that is now restored to its former glory and back to steam after 50 years! Enjoy the miniature railway, which takes passengers on a journey through the seven acres of mature woods and meadows of the Museum grounds. Or see the miniature village and stroll in the garden and view the wildlife. Then why not treat yourself to a cream tea in the delightful tearooms after exploring the rest of the Museum, with its working overhead steam shop and petrol-powered iron.

This Easter there’s a special egg hunt on from 6-15 April, 9.30am-3pm (included in entry price), plus a wide range of fun Easter craft sessions, make your own bunny and chick or create super gooey Easter egg slime (activity sessions are £12 per child and are available on 6-7 and 13-14 April). Whereas on Easter Sunday, Transportfest with classic cars, buses. Military vehicles and entertainment will be available to view from 10am-4pm.

https://www.visitessex.com/things-to-do/museum-of-power-p1267741





To discover more Essex events for Easter fun, visit https://www.visitessex.com/whats-on/easter